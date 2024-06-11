Zack Snyder’s Director’s Cuts for Rebel Moon Get Release Date, New Titles

Zack Snyder loves director’s cuts, and Netflix was more than happy to allow him to make two of them for his Rebel Moon films. Now, they both have release dates and, apparently, new titles.

Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire will now be called Rebel Moon — Chapter One: Chalice of Blood and Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver is now titled Rebel Moon — Chapter Two: Curse of Forgiveness. At least Snyder’s name was struck from the beginning this time around. Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon — Chapter One: Chalice of Blood is a bit of a mouthful. No matter the title change, though, the new cuts will both drop on August 2.

The director’s cuts will not just be longer but also “viciously sexier” and “bloodier.” Snyder has spoken about the fact that he wanted versions of the movies that everyone could watch and versions with a hard R-rating for adults, and that’s why Netflix agreed to release all four versions despite the fact that the director wasn’t under any pressure to cut things from the films’ original release. However, with Snyder pre-planning to release more violent director’s cuts, the end result was PG-13 original releases with fight sequences that seem oddly edited and entire scenes seemingly truncated.

The other question raised is if anyone wants to sit through both these films again, especially if they’re even longer. While the first film definitely saw a lot of interest on Netflix – most likely from name brand alone – Part Two slumped hard in viewership, with fewer people tuning in over the first week and a striking drop off after that. The message seemed to be that people weren’t that interested, and if they weren’t that interested in the originals, it’s hard to believe they would tune in for more.

Rebel Moon — Chapter One: Chalice of Blood and Rebel Moon – Chapter Two: Curse of Forgiveness will drop on Aug. 2 on Netflix.

