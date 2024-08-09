Absolute Regression Chapter 9 Release Date Confirmed

Absolute Regression is another work by the artist Jeon Geuk-jin, and it’s already growing in popularity as it reaches Chapter 9. But when will this new chapter be released for the general public to enjoy?

Recommended Videos

When Is Absolute Regression Chapter 9 Coming Out?

The Absolute Regression Chapter 9 is scheduled to be released on August 13 in Korea and August 12 in the United States. This is due to the different time zones, but the new chapter is essentially being released at the same time worldwide. Here are the exact times it’ll be available for reading:

KST – 12:00 a.m. (August 13)

PST – 7:00 a.m. (August 12)

CST – 9:00 a.m. (August 12)

EST – 10:00 a.m. (August 12)

Geuk-Jin is mostly known for his own on The Breaker, which is currently in a hiatus. While this is not the same story, getting to see the same art style in another enthralling saga is the best thing fans can look up to for now, although getting to read the manhwa can be a bit more difficult.

Related: Sakamoto Days Chapter 178 Release Date Confirmed

Where To Read Absolute Regression

As of now, there is no official English translation for Absolute Regression. Webtoons.com will probably be responsible for bringing it overseas, but we’ll need to wait a bit more before there’s an official way of reading the chapters in English. However, you can easily access and read it through Naver Comics, where the original Korean edition is published every week, alongside various of the most famous Manhwas. Chapter 9 of Absolute Regression will be readily available there when it’s time.

Webtoons is known for bringing various of its series overseas, and it’s also responsible for bringing The Breaker: Eternal Force officially. So, it’s very likely that Absolute Regression will soon join its ranks as one of the next upcoming series. We’ll just need to wait a bit more for it to happen.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy