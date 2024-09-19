Image Credit: Bethesda
Anime & Manga

Acro Trip Anime Episode Release Dates & Time

Another anime joining the stacked Fall 2024 season.
Image of Ryan Galloway
Ryan Galloway
|

Published: Sep 19, 2024 07:27 pm

The Fall 2024 anime season is absolutely stacked with new and returning shows, and one of the fresh releases is Acro Trip. This new series is set to bring comedic flair to the closing months of 2024, and here’s when it will arrive.

When Does Acro Trip Release?

Acro Trip action shot from anime poster

Episode one of Acro Trip will premiere on Oct. 2, 2024. Fans can then expect to get twelve weeks of new content from the anime before it concludes later in the year.

While no official announcement has been shared regarding the episode count for the show, early reports suggest it will run for the standard single cour length of twelve weeks. That’s 12 episodes to come, and so you don’t miss out, here’s what date each will drop.

EpisodeRelease Date
Episode 1Oct. 2
Episode 2Oct. 9
Episode 3Oct. 16
Episode 4Oct. 23
Episode 5Oct. 30
Episode 6Nov. 6
Episode 7Nov. 13
Episode 8Nov. 20
Episode 9Nov. 27
Episode 10Dec. 4
Episode 11Dec. 11
Episode 12Dec. 18


If there are any delays during Acro Trip’s initial run don’t panic as the above table will be kept updated so you know exactly when each episode will arrive. Similarly, if the official episode count differs from reports then we will ensure that the most current information is reflected above, so check back as the series begins its run.

What Time Do New Episodes of Acro Trip Release?

Fans can first watch Acro Trip as it airs in Japan at 10 pm JST each Wednesday, however, for those streaming the series internationally no exact time has been shared yet. It is expected that the release time will be shortly after its broadcast debut.

Acro Trip will be released on Crunchyroll as part of its Fall 2024 anime season lineup. That means you’ll need a subscription if you’d like to watch the show as it arrives, but the good news is that there are so many fresh new series coming to the streaming platform to close out 2024, so it’s well worth the price.

Acro Trip is based on a manga series from author Sawate Yone so if you can’t wait for the anime you can always get ahead on the action by reading its source material. There are five volumes available to date which you can check out before finally seeing the series enter the anime realm on Oct. 2.

Acro Trip
