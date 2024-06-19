All Chainsaw Man Funko Pops Confirmed

It’s about time that Chainsaw Man got the Funko Pop treatment, especially for those looking for adorable and affordable merchandise of their favorite characters. Which characters are making their Funko debut, however?

Recommended Videos

All Available Chainsaw Man Funko Pop Figures – Listed

Image via The Escapist

It appears that some of our favorite characters are going to get the Funko treatment, as the confirmed list of Chainsaw Man Funko Pops is as follows:

Chainsaw Man – With 1/6 Chance of Chase (Bloody) – 1677

Denji – 1678

Makima – 1679

Aki Hayakawa – 1680

Power – 1681

Pochita – 1682

Related: Top 13 Chainsaw Man Toys to Check Out This Year

Pretty solid selection for the first wave, if I do say so myself. Depending on how popular the Chainsaw Man line of Funko figures are, we may see more characters in a new wave — I know I couldn’t click pre-order fast enough if they put a Katana Man figure up for pre-order.

Where To Pre-Order Chainsaw Man Funko Pop Figures

Knowing where you can get your hands on these adorable little figures before they sell out is going to be half the battle. That’s why pre-ordering them may be the best way to ensure that you can get your favorite character without having to fight through hordes of hungry Chainsaw Man fans to claim one for yourself.

You’ll find that one of the best places to pre-order these figures is going to be directly through Amazon, especially if you have a Prime Membership. Otherwise, we would strongly recommend going directly through Entertainment Earth, as they offer exceptional customer service and have a fantastic array of anime merch outside of Chainsaw Man, as well. Any order over $79.99 will net you free shipping, as well. You can also find direct links to each character below:

It does appear that Amazon may have stock sooner than Entertainment Earth, so if you’re hoping to get your hands on the full line of Chainsaw Man Funko figures as soon as they release, they may be the best option overall.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy