Chainsaw Man‘s popularity is only continuing to grow, thanks to a captivating ongoing manga and an upcoming film that will continue the story of the first season of the anime. Here are the top 13 Chainsaw Man toys to check out this year if you’re a fan of the series.

A perfect entry point into figure collecting, this Chainsaw Man figure is reasonably priced and has enough articulation to allow for some cool poses in your display. Don’t expect a large amount of accessories for this figure. Instead, enjoy it for what it is: a 6.5-inch Denji transformed into the Chainsaw Man packaged in an aesthetically pleasing Anime Heroes box for those who prefer to keep their toys in the box.

This Chainsaw Man cosplay mask is one of the more interesting Chainsaw Man toys on this list. For those who aren’t extremely dedicated to cosplay but still wish to show their love for characters without breaking the bank, this is a perfectly viable option. Made out of high-quality fabric, this head mask can be worn as part of a Chainsaw Man cosplay while still being comfortable.

Kobeni is one of the most hilarious and adorable characters in the first part of the Chainsaw Man manga. Now, this 4-inch-tall Nendoroid figure perfectly captures the character’s cute and terrified nature. Moreover, the figure even comes with gun and knife accessories to recreate some of the action scenes Kobeni is featured in— now in chibi form.

Pochita is the unofficial mascot for everything Chainsaw Man, making this Youtooz officially licensed plush a must-have for fans of the series. The 9-inch orange chainsaw dog is a perfect centerpiece for a Chainsaw Man collection and even comes equipped with soft handles for owners to grab to make it look like you’re using Pochita as a Chainsaw, much like Denji does at the beginning of the series.

This Makima figure by Sega perfectly captures the alluring nature of the character. It’s an impressively detailed statue for a reasonable price, depicting Makima offering a lollipop in a completely non-threatening way whatsoever. While Makima is a somewhat controversial character by design, the figure is still one that should be added to any Chainsaw Man fan’s collection.

Another Nendoroid on this list, and this time around, it’s for Denji’s buddy and partner in Public Safety, Aki Hayakawa. Aki is a serious and stoic character by nature, so seeing those traits translated into a mini figure makes this one too good to pass up. This Nendoroid also comes with plenty of accessories (a sword and a cigarette) and two swappable faces, allowing you to create poses with the Kobeni Nendoroid as well as the next figure on this list.

The Denji Nendoroid doll is easily one of the best figures on this list. Not only does this adorable Nendoroid perfectly capture Denji’s erratic personality, but the figure also comes with replaceable arms and head to transform Denji into Chainsaw Man. This Nendoroid also stands out from the others on this list thanks to the cloth texture of the clothing and shoes, allowing for an extra level of detail not usually seen in toys of this size.

The S.H.Figuarts line of toys is well-known thanks to their extreme levels of articulation, along with accessories depending on the character. There are few characters that are better suited for a figure from this line than Power herself. Power is one of the most popular characters of Chainsaw Man, and this figure allows any collector to put her in a variety of action poses to recreate some of the most iconic poses in the anime. Complete with two different hammers, a variety of interchangeable faces and hands, and even her cat Meowy – this figure has it all.

This Bandai Double Pack Model Kit is perfect for those looking for the complete Denji/Chainsaw Man experience. What makes this double pack stand out more than anything is the design of Denji that’s included. Most of the other Chainsaw Man toys on this list have more or less the same design. With this model kit, fans can assemble and then have a unique Denji figure that depicts the character before he became Chainsaw Man, complete with a Pochita to go devil hunting with.

Once again, for those who love Power, this is another Chainsaw Man toy for you. Thankfully, there are plenty of options to choose from when it comes to looking for a decent Power figure, and if the S.H.Figuarts one doesn’t suit you or you’re looking to add another Power to your collection, the Figma brand brings yet another detailed and articulated figure. Complete with unique weapons and a stand to pose the figure in a variety of power poses, it’s definitely one of the top Chainsaw Man toys to check out this year.

At almost a foot tall, this Chainsaw Man figure captures Denji in all his bloody glory. This statue has incredible detail and depicts Chainsaw Man in the middle of an intense and gruesome battle. What this statue lacks in possibility compared to other figures on this list, it more than makes up for with its attention to detail, especially in the stand, which makes it seem as though Denji is walking over his enemies.

This Denji S.H.Figuarts toy is the perfect companion to the Power figure from the same brand on this list. While there are no Chainsaw Man accessories included with this figure, there are still plenty of swappable components, such as the face plate, various arms, and one non-chainsaw weapon, that help to make this figure unique in your collection. Denji is just as important as his Chainsaw Man persona, and this figure perfectly captures that.

At the top of this list is a Denji figure that is perfect for displaying or playing in a variety of ways. Not only can you pose this Figma brand toy as Denji, the Public Safety Devil Hunter, but there are also highly detailed interchangeable parts to transform him into Chainsaw Man. This figure almost feels like the quintessential Chainsaw Man toy thanks to its possibility and the ability to change the figure’s entire design by just swapping out included parts.

And those are the top Chainsaw Man toys to check out this year.

