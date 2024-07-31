Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is currently half way through its run and there’s plenty more to come. The show will return for its third cour in October of 2024, and here’s a look at the cast of talented voice actors that will bring it to life.

Recommended Videos

Full Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War English Cast List

Johnny Yong Bosch as Ichigo Kurosaki

Johnny Yong Bosch has returned as the voice of Ichigo for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War. Alongside Bleach, this talented actor has lent his voice to series like Code Geass where he voiced Lelouch, and the legendary movie Akira.

Michelle Ruff as Rukia Kuchiki

Another Akira alumni, Michelle Ruff is once again the voice of Rukia in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War. She’s also known as the voice of Rani in Resident Evil: Degeneration, and Young Itachi in Naruto Shippuden.

Stephanie Sheh as Orihime Inoue

Stephanie Sheh is the voice of Orihime. She’s appeared in anime projects that include Your Name, Sailor Moon Crystal, and Naruto Shippuden.

Derek Stephen Prince as Uryu Ishida

Alongside Uryu, Derek Stephen Prince has had a long anime career, including credits from new era hits like Demon Slayer, Sword Art Online: Progressive, and classics like Naruto and Digimon.

Alain Mesa as Yasutora “Chad” Sado

Chad’s voice actor Alain Mesa has made a name for themself in the gaming space voicing characters in hit franchises like Fallout, Saints Row, and Call of Duty.

Wally Wingert as Renji Abarai

Another star known for their gaming appearances, Wally Wingert the voice of Renji has voiced characters in Final Fantasy, Batman’s Arkham series, and Lost Ark.

All English Voice Actors & Cast List for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War

Image Character Actor Toshiro Hitsugaya Steve Staley Byakuya Kuchiki Daniel Woren Shigekuni Genryusai Yamamoto Neil Kaplan Yoruichi Shihoin Wendee Lee Kisuke Urahara Doug Erholtz Kenpachi Zakari Patrick Seitz Shunsui Kyoraku Steve Kramer Jushiro Ukitake Aleks Le Soi Fon Karen Strassman Kensei Muguruma Aaron LaPlante Rojuro Otoribashi Kirk Thornton Mayuri Kurotsuchi Terrence Stone Shinji Hirako Aleks Le Retsu Unohana Kate Higgins Sajin Komamura Christopher Swindle Yhwach Richard Epcar Jugram Haschwalth Robbie Daymond Askin Nakk Le Vaar Daman Mills Bambietta Basterbine Anne Yatco Bazz-B Xander Mobus Candice Catnipp Shara Kirby Lille Barro Evan Michael Lee Ichibe Hyosube Aaron LaPlante Oh-Etsu Nimaiya Catero Colbert Tenjiro Kirinji Mick Lauer Senjumaru Shutara Jeannie Tirado Kirio Hikifune Tara Jayne Sands Quilge Opie Xander Modus As Nodt Elijah Ungvary BG9 Aaron LaPlante NaNaNa Najahkoop Zeno Robinson Robert Accutrone Neil Kaplan Mask De Masculine Bill Butts Ikkaku Madarame Todd Haberkorn Yumichika Ayasegawa Brian Beacock Rangiku Matsumoto Megan Hollingshead Ryonsuke Yuki Aleks Le Akon Gavin Harrison Shino Madarame Amber Lee Connors Emilou Apache Megan Hollingshead Franceska Mila Rose Shara Kirby Cyan Sun-Sun Karen Strassman Preche Gatiche Michael P Greco Nel Tu Colleen O’Shaughnessey Izuru Kira Grant George Ryuken Ishida Christopher Swindle Tetsuzaemon Iba Neil Kaplan Marechiya Omaeda Lex Lang Sosuke Aizen Kyle Hebert Shuhei Hisagi Steve Staley Momo Hinamori Karen Strassman Meninas Mcallon Anne Yatco Hanataro Yamada Spike Spencer Isane Kotetsu Stephanie Sheh Ganju Shiba Kyle Hebert Kon Quinton Flynn Grimmjow Jeagerjaques David Vincent Yasochika Iemura Cam Clarke Kugo Ginjo Christopher Swindle Giriko Kutsuzawa Michael Sorich Nanao Ise Kate Higgins Yachiru Kusajishi Dina Sherman Mera Hiuchigashima Anairis Quinones Isshin Kurosaki Patrick Seitz Cang Du Landon McDonald James Christopher Swindle Liltotto Lamperd Cherami Leigh Giselle Gewelle Casey Mongillo Pepe Waccabrada Zeno Robinson Gerard Valkyrie Dave B Mitchell Yushiro Shihoin Zeno Robinson

These are all of the English dub voice actors for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, but it is worth noting there are still two more cours left for the series. This means that the list could get even bigger.

Depending on your location, you can stream Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War on Hulu or Disney Plus.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy