All English Voice Actors & Cast List for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War

Full of nostalgia.
Ryan Galloway
Published: Jul 31, 2024 07:45 pm

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is currently half way through its run and there’s plenty more to come. The show will return for its third cour in October of 2024, and here’s a look at the cast of talented voice actors that will bring it to life.

Full Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War English Cast List

Johnny Yong Bosch as Ichigo Kurosaki

Ichigo THousand Year Blood War

Johnny Yong Bosch has returned as the voice of Ichigo for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War. Alongside Bleach, this talented actor has lent his voice to series like Code Geass where he voiced Lelouch, and the legendary movie Akira.

Michelle Ruff as Rukia Kuchiki

Rukia thousand year blood war

Another Akira alumni, Michelle Ruff is once again the voice of Rukia in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War. She’s also known as the voice of Rani in Resident Evil: Degeneration, and Young Itachi in Naruto Shippuden.

Stephanie Sheh as Orihime Inoue

Orihime Thousand Year bLood war

Stephanie Sheh is the voice of Orihime. She’s appeared in anime projects that include Your Name, Sailor Moon Crystal, and Naruto Shippuden.

Derek Stephen Prince as Uryu Ishida

Uryu thousand year blood war

Alongside Uryu, Derek Stephen Prince has had a long anime career, including credits from new era hits like Demon Slayer, Sword Art Online: Progressive, and classics like Naruto and Digimon.

Alain Mesa as Yasutora “Chad” Sado

Chad Thousand Year Blood War

Chad’s voice actor Alain Mesa has made a name for themself in the gaming space voicing characters in hit franchises like Fallout, Saints Row, and Call of Duty.

Wally Wingert as Renji Abarai

Renji thousand-year blood war

Another star known for their gaming appearances, Wally Wingert the voice of Renji has voiced characters in Final Fantasy, Batman’s Arkham series, and Lost Ark.

ImageCharacterActor
Toshiro HitsugayaSteve Staley
Byakuya KuchikiDaniel Woren
Shigekuni Genryusai YamamotoNeil Kaplan
Yoruichi ShihoinWendee Lee
Kisuke UraharaDoug Erholtz
Kenpachi ZakariPatrick Seitz
Shunsui KyorakuSteve Kramer
Jushiro UkitakeAleks Le
Soi FonKaren Strassman
Kensei MugurumaAaron LaPlante
Rojuro OtoribashiKirk Thornton
Mayuri KurotsuchiTerrence Stone
Shinji HirakoAleks Le
Retsu UnohanaKate Higgins
Sajin KomamuraChristopher Swindle
YhwachRichard Epcar
Jugram HaschwalthRobbie Daymond
Askin Nakk Le VaarDaman Mills
Bambietta BasterbineAnne Yatco
Bazz-BXander Mobus
Candice CatnippShara Kirby
Lille BarroEvan Michael Lee
Ichibe HyosubeAaron LaPlante
Oh-Etsu NimaiyaCatero Colbert
Tenjiro KirinjiMick Lauer
Senjumaru ShutaraJeannie Tirado
Kirio HikifuneTara Jayne Sands
Quilge OpieXander Modus
As NodtElijah Ungvary
BG9Aaron LaPlante
NaNaNa NajahkoopZeno Robinson
Robert AccutroneNeil Kaplan
Mask De MasculineBill Butts
Ikkaku MadarameTodd Haberkorn
Yumichika AyasegawaBrian Beacock
Rangiku MatsumotoMegan Hollingshead
Ryonsuke YukiAleks Le
AkonGavin Harrison
Shino MadarameAmber Lee Connors
Emilou ApacheMegan Hollingshead
Franceska Mila RoseShara Kirby
Cyan Sun-SunKaren Strassman
Preche GaticheMichael P Greco
Nel TuColleen O’Shaughnessey
Izuru KiraGrant George
Ryuken IshidaChristopher Swindle
Tetsuzaemon IbaNeil Kaplan
Marechiya OmaedaLex Lang
Sosuke AizenKyle Hebert
Shuhei HisagiSteve Staley
Momo HinamoriKaren Strassman
Meninas McallonAnne Yatco
Hanataro YamadaSpike Spencer
Isane KotetsuStephanie Sheh
Ganju ShibaKyle Hebert
Kon Quinton Flynn
Grimmjow JeagerjaquesDavid Vincent
Yasochika IemuraCam Clarke
Kugo GinjoChristopher Swindle
Giriko KutsuzawaMichael Sorich
Nanao IseKate Higgins
Yachiru KusajishiDina Sherman
Mera HiuchigashimaAnairis Quinones
Isshin KurosakiPatrick Seitz
Cang DuLandon McDonald
JamesChristopher Swindle
Liltotto LamperdCherami Leigh
Giselle GewelleCasey Mongillo
Pepe WaccabradaZeno Robinson
Gerard ValkyrieDave B Mitchell
Yushiro ShihoinZeno Robinson

These are all of the English dub voice actors for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, but it is worth noting there are still two more cours left for the series. This means that the list could get even bigger.

Depending on your location, you can stream Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War on Hulu or Disney Plus.

