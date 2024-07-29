All English Voice Actors & Cast List for No Longer Allowed in Another World

No Longer Allowed in Another World is finally getting an English dub and ahead of its release some of the voices for the show have been unveiled. Here’s a look at all of the English voice actors currently announced for No Longer Allowed in Another World.

Full English Cast List for No Longer Allowed in Another World

Nicholas Markgraf as Sensei

Taking the leading role, Nicholas Markgraf will voice Sensei in No Longer Allowed in Another World. You may recognize this voice from recent hits like Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy, Blue Lock, and The Daily Life of the Immortal King alongside smaller roles in Kaiju No. 8 and Chainsaw Man.

Rachel Thompson as Tama

Tama will be voiced by Rachel Thompson in the English dub of No Longer Allowed in Another World. This veteran voice actor has made a ton of appearances over the years, notably as Ochaco’s mother in My Hero Academia, and as the Eternity Devil in Chainsaw Man. She also voiced Lilac in Recovery of an MMO Junkie, and Kinderella in One Piece, so you’ve more than likely come across her work at some point.

Alexis Tipton as Annette

Alexis Tipton is another anime veteran joining the cast of No Longer Allowed in Another World as the voice of Annette. Some of the most notable anime appearances for Tipton so far have been voicing Julia in Fullmetal Alchemist: The Sacred Star of Milos, Yuki in Psycho-Pass, Anya in Soul Eater Not!, and a lot more.

Erin Nicole Lundquist as Sacchan

Erin Lundquist is an actor known for roles that include Negroni in Bye Bye, Earth, another series that is currently releasing as part of the Summer 2024 anime season. Peeps in Sasaki and Peeps, and Natalia in Shy. Lundquist will be bringing the voice of Sacchan to life in No Longer Allowed in Another World.

Rebecca Danae Bringing Additional Voices

While no specific characters were shared, it was also announced that Rebecca Danae will be bringing other voices to the anime’s English dub. Danae has worked on plenty of hits which include Frieren, The Apothecary Diaries, and God’s Games We Play.

You can stream No Longer Allowed in Another World on Crunchyroll now.

