All English Voice Actors & Cast List for The Elusive Samurai

The Elusive Samurai is one of the best new anime of 2024 so far, and if you’ve been waiting for an English dub, now is the time to watch it. Here are all of the voices that you’ll hear in the anime’s English dub.

Recommended Videos

Full The Elusive Samurai English Cast List

Abby Trott as Hojo Tokiyuki

The voice of The Elusive Samurai’s most important character Hojo Tokiyuki is Abby Trott. This anime voice-acting veteran is most well known as the voice of Nezuko in Demon Slayer, alongside other roles which include voicing Aya in Suzune and Veronica in The Seven Deadly Sins.

Courtney Chu as Shizuku

Courtney Chu voices Shizuku in The Elusive Samurai. This talented star hasn’t just appeared in anime, but also in many popular films and TV shows in the United States. On the anime front, roles Chu has previously done include Kanas Kanari in Maesetsu! and an appearance in Talentless Nana. The Elusive Samurai will be her biggest anime role to date.

Brittany Cox as Ayako

Ayako’s voice actor Brittany Cox has previously appeared in several anime projects which include voicing Sonia in Pokémon and Fena in Fena: Pirate Princess. Outside of anime, Cox also has several video game credits for titles like LEGO 2K Drive, Fallout 76, and Unicorn Overlord.

Jeannie Tirado as Kojiro

The Elusive Samurai’s Kojiro is voiced by Jeannie Tirado. You’ll recognize her voice from series like Dragon Ball Super where she voiced Pan, Demon Slayer, Tower of God, and Black Clover.

Kaitlyn Robrock as Genba

Genba is voiced by Kaitlyn Robrock. If you’re a Disney fan then you’ve definitely heard her as the voice of Minnie Mouse in several of the franchise’s animated shows, but on the anime front, The Elusive Samurai will be their biggest role yet.

Stuart Allan as Fubuki

DC fans will recognise the voice of Stuart Allan who is playing Fubuki in The Elusive Samurai. Across the last several years Allan has voiced multiple major comic book characters including Robin (Damian Wayne) in multiple animated projects.

Jonah Scott as Takauji Ashikaga

Jonah Scott is known for his roles such as Legoshi in Beastars, Kunimitsu in The Prince of Tennis, and Johnny Bolt in Super Crooks. He will voice Takauji Ashikaga in The Elusive Samurai.

Ricco Fajardo as Suwa Yorishige

The voice of Suwa Yorishige will be Ricco Fajardo. You’ve probably heard his voice before as Mirio in My Hero Academia, Nozel Silva in Black Clover, or Yoichi Isagi in Blue Lock.

You can stream The Elusive Samurai on Crunchyroll now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy