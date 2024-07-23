Will The Elusive Samurai Get an English Dub?

The Elusive Samurai is one of the most refreshing new action series anime has seen in a while. With incredible action and a compelling story, there’s no reason that every anime fan shouldn’t give it a try, and for those waiting for an English dub, here’s what we know.

Has an English Dub for The Elusive Samurai Been Confirmed?

Right now there has been no announcement or indication that The Elusive Samurai will be getting an English dub. An English version of the series was not included in Crunchyroll’s Summer 2024 anime season announcement.

Given The major popularity it has garnered since release, there’s a strong chance that the anime will get an English dub eventually, and there may be already one on the way that simply hasn’t been announced yet. That being the case, you’ll need to stick with the sub for now.

Despite launching during a season stacked with new and returning shows, The Elusive Samurai stands out thanks to its unique take on the samurai genre and incredible art style that is unlike anything else airing right now. If you are waiting for the dub then we’d suggest you seriously consider watching in subbed. On the off chance that the dub never comes, you won’t want to miss out on this adventure.

At the time of publishing, there are just three episodes of The Elusive Samurai available which means we’ve got a lot more of the series to come in the next few weeks and months. At any point, there could be an English dub announced so keep your eyes peeled.

Should confirmation be given for The Elusive Samurai’s English dub then this article will be updated so feel free to check back at a later date to stay in the loop. Hopefully, the wait isn’t too long.

