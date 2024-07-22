Wistoria Wand and Sword Episode 3 preview
Published: Jul 22, 2024

One of the newest fantasy series on air right now, Wistoria: Wand and Sword is bringing the magic to the Summer 2024 anime season. If you’re watching the series in English here’s a look at the talented actors that make up its voicing cast.

All English Voice Actors & Cast List for Wistoria: Wand and Sword

Will and Elaria Serfort in Wistoria Wand and Sword anime keyart

Corey Wilder as Will Serfort

Voicing the main protagonist in Wistoria: Wand and Sword, Corey Wilder will bring Will to life on screen. An upcoming voicing talent, Wilder has contributed to other anime releases over the years including My Hero Academia, Wind Breaker, and Re: Monster where he provided additional voices. Portraying Will Serfort in Wistoria: Wand and Sword will be the biggest role in his career so far.

Kelsey Cruz as Elfaria Albis Serfort

Kelsey Cruz is the voice of Elfaria in Wistoria: Wand and Sword. This seasoned anime veteran has worked on a ton of projects during her career which include gigantic hits like One Piece, Spy X Family, and Goblin Slayer. This will be one of her first times in a leading role.

ImageCharacterActor
Workner NorgramJim Foronda
Sion AlsterBrandon Acosta
Edward SerfencePhil Parsons
Colette LoireCorey Pettit
Gordon BaretMichael Stimac
KikiLynsey Hale
Lyrill MarzeTristan Bonner
NarratorShannon Emerick
SentinelRay Hurd
Young WillAmanda Gael
Rosti Nauman
Julius Reinberg
Lihanna Owenzaus
Wignall Lindor
Cauldron Anouve

These are all of the English voice actors we know for the Wistoria: Wand and Sword cast so far, however, there will be more announced as the season continues. When we get new names to match faces on our list this article will be updated.

At the time of publishing, there are just three anime episodes available to watch, so plenty more characters are still to come before it reaches the end. If you haven’t caught up, you can stream Wistoria on Crunchyroll.

