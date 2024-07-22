One of the newest fantasy series on air right now, Wistoria: Wand and Sword is bringing the magic to the Summer 2024 anime season. If you’re watching the series in English here’s a look at the talented actors that make up its voicing cast.

All English Voice Actors & Cast List for Wistoria: Wand and Sword

Corey Wilder as Will Serfort

Voicing the main protagonist in Wistoria: Wand and Sword, Corey Wilder will bring Will to life on screen. An upcoming voicing talent, Wilder has contributed to other anime releases over the years including My Hero Academia, Wind Breaker, and Re: Monster where he provided additional voices. Portraying Will Serfort in Wistoria: Wand and Sword will be the biggest role in his career so far.

Kelsey Cruz as Elfaria Albis Serfort

Kelsey Cruz is the voice of Elfaria in Wistoria: Wand and Sword. This seasoned anime veteran has worked on a ton of projects during her career which include gigantic hits like One Piece, Spy X Family, and Goblin Slayer. This will be one of her first times in a leading role.

Image Character Actor Workner Norgram Jim Foronda Sion Alster Brandon Acosta Edward Serfence Phil Parsons Colette Loire Corey Pettit Gordon Baret Michael Stimac Kiki Lynsey Hale Lyrill Marze Tristan Bonner Narrator Shannon Emerick Sentinel Ray Hurd Young Will Amanda Gael Rosti Nauman Julius Reinberg Lihanna Owenzaus Wignall Lindor Cauldron Anouve

These are all of the English voice actors we know for the Wistoria: Wand and Sword cast so far, however, there will be more announced as the season continues. When we get new names to match faces on our list this article will be updated.

At the time of publishing, there are just three anime episodes available to watch, so plenty more characters are still to come before it reaches the end. If you haven’t caught up, you can stream Wistoria on Crunchyroll.

