A header-style image for the Firework Fortunes event in Monopoly GO showing Mr. Monopoly and his dog looking at a giant exploding M, as part of an article on all the rewards and milestones available during the event.
Category:
Video Games

All Firework Fortunes Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO

Image of Liam Nolan
Liam Nolan
|
Published: Jul 4, 2024 09:26 am

If you’re looking for a list of all the rewards you can get by hitting the various milestones available during the Firework Fortunes event in Monopoly GO, you’ve come to the right place! I’ve created a list that you can read below in addition to some of my tips, tricks, and insights into really popping off for the event.

Recommended Videos

Jump To:

Every Firework Fortunes Reward & Milestone in Monopoly GO, Listed

I’ve compiled a list below of all the various rewards you can get during the Firework Fortunes event in Monopoly GO, provided you hit the right milestones. There’s a ton to get this time around that’s really going to level up your game, including 4,000 dice rolls, pickaxes for the Sunset Treasures mini-game, and five sticker packs. I’ve made the list below with help from the Monopoly GO Wiki.

LevelPoints RequiredReward
1304 Pickaxes
26050 Dice Rolls
340Sticker Pack
410075 Dice Rolls
51405 Pickaxes
61755-minute High Roller
71407 Pickaxes
8180Sticker Pack
91908 Pickaxes
10200175 Dice Rolls
1122010 Pickaxes
12230Sticker Pack
13240175 Dice Rolls
1430012 Pickaxes
15400275 Dice ROlls
1637525-minute Mega Heist
1742515 Pickaxes
18500Cash
19600400 Dice Rolls
2065018 Pickaxes
21550Cash
22700Sticker Pack
23800Cash
241,000650 Dice Rolls
2590025 Pickaxes
261,300Cash
271,500900 Dice Rolls
281,60010-minute Cash Boost
291,800Cash
302,0001,300 Dice Rolls, Sticker Pack

How Long Does the Fortune Fireworks Event Last?

The Fortune Fireworks event started in Monopoly GO on July 4 and will end on July 6, making it a two-day event in celebration of the 4th of July in the United States.

How to Play & Win at the Event

This time around, the Firework Fortunes event in Monopoly GO is a pick-up event, which I find are generally a lot easier than some of the others to get rewards in.

My biggest tip for pick-up events is to look for clusters of the pick-up tokens, especially around Railroads. Landing on those will give you the most bang for your buck, allowing you to get more dice rolls, sticker packs, and other prizes that’ll then help you with the other thing that’s going on. You should also take advantage of Sunset Treasures, as the Dig-style mini-games are a really good, easy source of rewards. Definitely go hard during the Firework Fortunes event in Monopoly GO.

Otherwise, dice are key to winning, so you’ll want to go hard and make sure you’re doing your Daily Quick Wins. You can also check out our list of free dice links, which we update daily.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

Post Tag:
Monopoly Go
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Liam Nolan
Liam Nolan
Liam Nolan has been the Managing Editor at The Escapist since August 2023, during which time he's covered Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, Starfield, and several other major releases. After getting his Master of Arts in English in 2016, he began writing about comics, television, movies, and video games, with his work appearing at such outlets as Marvel.com, CBR, and The Mary Sue. When he's not writing on pop culture, you can find Liam working on his creative projects or traveling. You can follow him on Twitter @LD_Nolan or on Bluesky @ldnolan.bsky.social.