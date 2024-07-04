All Firework Fortunes Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO

If you’re looking for a list of all the rewards you can get by hitting the various milestones available during the Firework Fortunes event in Monopoly GO, you’ve come to the right place! I’ve created a list that you can read below in addition to some of my tips, tricks, and insights into really popping off for the event.

Recommended Videos

Every Firework Fortunes Reward & Milestone in Monopoly GO, Listed

I’ve compiled a list below of all the various rewards you can get during the Firework Fortunes event in Monopoly GO, provided you hit the right milestones. There’s a ton to get this time around that’s really going to level up your game, including 4,000 dice rolls, pickaxes for the Sunset Treasures mini-game, and five sticker packs. I’ve made the list below with help from the Monopoly GO Wiki.

Level Points Required Reward 1 30 4 Pickaxes 2 60 50 Dice Rolls 3 40 Sticker Pack 4 100 75 Dice Rolls 5 140 5 Pickaxes 6 175 5-minute High Roller 7 140 7 Pickaxes 8 180 Sticker Pack 9 190 8 Pickaxes 10 200 175 Dice Rolls 11 220 10 Pickaxes 12 230 Sticker Pack 13 240 175 Dice Rolls 14 300 12 Pickaxes 15 400 275 Dice ROlls 16 375 25-minute Mega Heist 17 425 15 Pickaxes 18 500 Cash 19 600 400 Dice Rolls 20 650 18 Pickaxes 21 550 Cash 22 700 Sticker Pack 23 800 Cash 24 1,000 650 Dice Rolls 25 900 25 Pickaxes 26 1,300 Cash 27 1,500 900 Dice Rolls 28 1,600 10-minute Cash Boost 29 1,800 Cash 30 2,000 1,300 Dice Rolls, Sticker Pack

How Long Does the Fortune Fireworks Event Last?

The Fortune Fireworks event started in Monopoly GO on July 4 and will end on July 6, making it a two-day event in celebration of the 4th of July in the United States.

How to Play & Win at the Event

This time around, the Firework Fortunes event in Monopoly GO is a pick-up event, which I find are generally a lot easier than some of the others to get rewards in.

My biggest tip for pick-up events is to look for clusters of the pick-up tokens, especially around Railroads. Landing on those will give you the most bang for your buck, allowing you to get more dice rolls, sticker packs, and other prizes that’ll then help you with the other thing that’s going on. You should also take advantage of Sunset Treasures, as the Dig-style mini-games are a really good, easy source of rewards. Definitely go hard during the Firework Fortunes event in Monopoly GO.

Otherwise, dice are key to winning, so you’ll want to go hard and make sure you’re doing your Daily Quick Wins. You can also check out our list of free dice links, which we update daily.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy