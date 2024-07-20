The most powerful upgrade to find in Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn are little blue feathers that power up your companion, Enki’s, magical power. However, they’re also some of the hardest to find. Luckily, I’ve gone ahead and detailed each and every location.

Recommended Videos

What Do Enki Feathers Do in Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn?

Enki assists you in combat by building the Prime status effect on enemies, which, when full, will stun them and allow you to perform a powerful critical attack. The more Enki feathers you find, the quicker Enki builds Prime on enemies. Furthermore, Enki will also use his passive abilities, such as distracting foes or holding them in place, more often.

All Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn Enki Feather Locations

While there are only five Enki feathers to find split between the two major regions in Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn, they’re far more hidden than the other collectibles on the map, with one of them tied to a sidequest.

All Three Peaks Enki Feathers

The first Enki feather is located west of where you first enter the area. Head to where Gavel Gate is written on the map and look north of the large locked gate to find a Rift Skull. Use the skill to travel to a large pillar nearby and climb it to find the first Enki feather at the top.

After you defeat the first Revenant sub-boss in White Bridge, head to the southeast corner of the hamlet to find a Rift Skull that will take you along the river to a hidden area called Enlightened Peak. Near the Lodestone at the top, you’ll find an Enki feather overlooking all of Three Peaks.

Directly north of the Foglands campsite is a tall spire of rock. Be careful — Surrounding the spire is a horde of dead that you first have to clear. From there, climb the spire from the back to reach the Enki feather at the top.

All Wanderer’s Rest Enki Feathers

Check the rumors with the Coffee Shop owner in First Anchor to obtain the Ascension sidequest. Southwest of the first campsite is an area called Cape Reunion. Directly in front of the tall spire of rock, you’ll find a woman who knows plenty about Enki. Follow her up the mountain until you reach the top where she’s waiting beside an Enki feather.

The final feather is available after ascending the Jagged Peak. From the Sibyl’s Teeth campsite, travel north and then east, climbing the layered cliffs as you go. You’ll eventually find a Rift Skull that will grant you access to the final Enki feather in the game.

And that’s all you need to know to find all the Enki feathers in Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn, making sure you’re powered up enough to take on the dead, bandits, and the gods themselves.

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn is available now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy