All Madden 25 Relocation Cities, Teams, and Uniforms

Deep in franchise mode, but wondering about a change or pace? Starting your season and looking to do something drastic? Here are all the relocation cities, teams, and uniforms in Madden 25.

All Madden 25 Relocation Cities

You can find the full list of relocation cities for Madden 25 below, along with their market size and personality. To relocation, just go into the Manage Team menu in the Franchise mode home screen, then select Relocate. You will be able to pick from the below cities. Keep in mind that Market Size can be an important factor for getting new players and personality can really impact ticket sales and money.

Loyal – You can actually get kicked around the field, and these guys will still love you.

Laid Back – They are slow to react to bad stuff happening, which gives you room to go on a skid.

Front Runner – They expect to be at the top of the tables, and everything will be good while you are winning.

Hardcore – They get rowdy if things are not going their way.

City Market Size Personality Houston Huge Loyal San Antonio Large Loyal San Juan Small Loyal Oklahoma City Average Loyal Toronto Huge Loyal London Huge Loyal Tokyo Huge Loyal Salt Lake City Small Loyal Albequerque Average Loyal Memphis Average Laid Back St. Louis Small Laid Back Virginia Beach Decent Laid Back Dublin Decent Laid Back Anchorage Small Laid Back Vancouver Average Laid Back Buenos Aires Decent Laid Back San Diego Large Laid Back Mexico City Huge Hardcore Beunos Aires Huge Hardcore Omaha Decent Hardcore Louisville Average Hardcore Chicago Huge Hardcore Canton Small Hardcore Brooklyn Huge Hardcore Melbourne Huge Hardcore Honolulu Decent Hardcore Portland Average Hardcore Rio De Janeiro Huge Harcore Austin large Front Runner Orlando Decent Front Runner Columbus Large Front Runner Montreal Large Front Runner Paris Large Front Runner Oakland Decent Front Runner

All Madden 25 Relocation Teams and Uniforms

One of the things you can do when you relocate is change your team name and uniform to something completely new to embrace your new city rather than dragging your own branding behind you. You can find all the team names and colors below. I am giving each of them a Coolness Rating because I don’t want people making terrible mistakes in their franchise mode.

The Antlers

Color – Green, White, and Brown

Logo – An Antler

Coolness Rating – Honestly, kinda cool. Feels like a throwback to a more classic time for the NFL.

The Armadillos

Color – Red, Gold, and Black

Logo – I guess it’s supposed to be a highly stylized Armadillo

Coolness Rating – The name is kinda lame, but the colors are amazing, a classic combo.

The Aviators

Color – Black, Blue, and White

Logo – Wings

Coolness Rating – Honestly, pretty nice. The colors are classic and pretty neutral. The blue helmet and the dope logo really make it.

The Bisons

Color – Yellow, Orange, and Blue

Logo – a cool stylized Bison head

Coolness Rating – Yeah, this is a winner. The colorway feels super 80s, but the design and logo feel sleek and modern. I shouldn’t like it because the name is kinda lame, but everthing else elevates it.

The Black Knights

Color – Black, White, and Red

Logo – Chess piece Knight

Coolness Rating – This should work, but it doesn’t. Double names are not it, and the chess piece alluding to advanced strategy is too try-hard.

The Blues

Color – Blue, White, and Black

Logo – A “B” with a crown

Coolness Rating – The logo is a B with a crown on it. I feel like that right there should have sent folks back to the drawing board.

The Bulls

Color – White, Blue, and Yellow

Logo – a bull

Coolness Rating – Once again, a classy vibe. The muted colors are actually nice, although I think this would hit hard with a brighter blue.

The Caps

Color – White, Blue, and Red

Logo – A C with a star in it

Coolness Rating – The Cowboys at home

The Condors

Color- White, Purple, and Black

Logo – A winged condor with a C on it

Coolness Rating – The logo feels a little overdesigned, but this is a great look and name

The Desperados

Color – Black, Grey, Red, some White

Logo – a man with a bandana on his face

Coolness Rating – I kinda feel like this entire vibe has been brought into an alley and beaten to death by esports teams.

The Dragons

Color – Red and Black, with some White

Logo – A cartoonish dragon face

Coolness Rating – Honestly, I like this one more than I should. The logo is goofy, but I like that for some reason.

The Dreadnoughts

Color – Blue, Yellow, and White

Logo – a ship

Coolness Rating – The name is great, and the colorway is lovely, but the logo is a letdown. I really feel a hyperstylized “D” would have been better here.

The Elks

Color – Blue, Yellow, and some White

Logo – An “E” growing Antlers

Coolness Rating – I really feel like THIS was the time to do an animal head logo, with long antlers that grow all around the back of the helmet from both sides. You dropped the ball, folks.

The Golden Eagles

Color – Red and Green with some White

Logo – A goofy-looking bird

Coolness Rating – Double name that is just gonna get shortened to the Eagles, and red and green is always risky because you look like a cartoon frog. Nope.

The Huskies

Color – Blue, Black, and White

Logo – a nicely done Huskie logo

Coolness Rating – everything about this is nice, it just feels more like an NHL team than an NFL team.

The Lumberjacks

Color – Black, Red, and White

Logo – an axe

Coolness Rating – Another one that is somewhat cooler than it should be. Probably the tartan, which is always a vibe.

The Monarchs

Color – Blue, White, and some Red

Logo – An “M” that looks like a crown

Coolness Rating – I really like this, and it’s a smart logo design to boot.

The Mounties

Color – Navy, Mustard, and Red

Logo – a literal Mountie

Coolness Rating – Logo and name are a hard no, but the colorway absolutely slaps.

The Night Hawks

Color – Blue, grey, and black

Logo – A hawks head

Coolness Rating – Double name kills it. The colors and logo are great, though.

The Orbits

Color – Blue, Grey, and White

Logo – And O being orbited by a satellite

Coolness Rating – Most likely shows my age here, but this is great.

The Pioneers

Color – Brown, Orange, and White with some Grey

Logo – A very rugged man

Coolness Rating – The colors are very close to the Browns, but the Chad logo is a win.

The Redwoods

Color – Green, White, Brown

Logo – the rings of a tree with a big “R”

Coolness Rating – Just awful. The name is dope, and the colors are mostly nice, then that logo is just horrible and kills the whole thing. A white helmet with a big canopy of a tree on it would be better.

The River Hogs

Color – Navy, Blue, and White

Logo – an awesome boar head

Coolness Rating – This is actually incredibly cool, except the name belongs to a high school team from Alabama that nobody believes in, but they end up winning State, not an NFL team.

The Sentinels

Color – Blue, Grey, and Black

Logo – A somewhat Trojan inspired helmet

Coolness Rating – This actually really works for an NFL team.

The Shamrocks

Color – Green and White

Logo – A Shamrock

Coolness Rating – as an Irish guy, I feel this was added so people would make the Dublin Shamrocks, and that ain’t gonna fly. Will at least give Notre Dame grads something to do.

The Snowhawks

Color – White, Grey, and some Light Blue

Logo – The coolest bird head so far

Coolness Rating – The name is like a special unit in GI Joe, so that’s a win

The Steamers

Color – Black, Brown, White, and some Red

Logo – A steamboat.

Coolness Rating – Nope.

The Thunderbirds

Color -Red, White, some Orange

Logo – Yet another bird head

Coolness Rating – I do really like this one. Outside of a bit of goofiness in the name, this feel like you could run it out of the tunnel in a real game.

The Tigers

Color – Blac and Orange with White

Logo – A Tiger

Coolness Rating – Overplayed, but I am sure the cereal is lovely.

The Voyagers

Color – Blue, White, some Yellow

Logo – A “V”

Coolness Rating – Feels like the wrong type of late 80s and early 90s goofy.

The Wizards

Color – Blue, Yellow, some White

Logo – A freaking Wizard

Coolness Rating – Hell, yes. I also feel like the right announcement team would have incredible fun with this.

And there you go, all your options for when you relocate from one city to another. Make sure you do what is best for your team and your new fans, but you gotta look cool while doing it.

Madden 25 is set to be released on August 16, 2024.

