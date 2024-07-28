All Major Actors & Cast for Netflix’s The Decameron

Boccaccio’s 14th-century book The Decameron gets a contemporary update in Netflix’s miniseries of the same name. The raunchy Bubonic Plague-era comedy sees an eclectic group take refuge from the pandemic in a lush Italian villa. Here’s a full cast that has checked in for the latest adaptation of The Decameron.

Recommended Videos

All Major Characters in Netflix’s The Decameron

Tanya Reynolds as Licisca

Tanya Reynold’s handmaiden Licisca arrives at Leonardo’s countryside oasis disguised as her lady Filomena after the two engage in a scuffle over the ethics of bread-based philanthropy. Illiterate and unaccustomed to the wiles of the wealthy world, Licisca stumbles through courtship and class politics are made all the more complicated by the actual Filomena’s watchful presence. Audiences may recognize Reynolds for her role in the 2020 adaptation of Jane Austen’s Emma or Netflix hit Sex Education, where she plays Lily Iglehart.

Jessica Plummer as Filomena

Made fashionably late by Licisca, Leonardo’s cousin Filomena must complete her handmaiden’s Freaky Friday-esque subterfuge and continue her stay in the villa as a servant. This unwelcome role reversal forces the arrogant aristocrat to discover new facets of herself. Jessica Plummer is a stalwart British television actor known for her role as Chantelle Atkins in the long-running soap opera institution EastEnders.

Zosia Mamet as Pampinea

Girls’ Shoshanna Shapiro prepared Zosia Mamet well for the role of a privileged woman more concerned with her romantic woes than the surrounding sociopolitical infrastructure. Mamet’s Pampinea begins to spiral when her betrothed host Leonardo is unexpectedly absent. An old maid at 28, Leonardo served as Pampinea’s last hope at securing marriage, a prospect she proves mentally ill-equipped to lose.

Saoirse-Monica Jackson as Misia

Derry Girls star Saoirse-Monica Jackson balances Pampinea’s unhinged antics as her headstrong handmaiden, Misia. Despite her adamant work ethic, Misia suffers silently at the private cost the plague has taken on her own romantic life. Misia is one of several queer characters within The Decameron‘s comedic ensemble.

Karan Gill as Panfilo

Perhaps one of the more calculating vacationers at Leonardo’s villa, Panfilo’s determined to secure safety from the ongoing Black Death. Though Karan Gill’s character’s adept at sniffing out his fellow house guest’s secrets, he harbors a few of his own. Gill has only a handful of acting credits to his name, though he is a YouTuber and stand-up comedian.

Lou Gala as Neifile

Panfilo’s wife, the mousy and devout Neifile, wields her faith as a coping mechanism for an uncertain era rife with pestilence and disparity. However, God has evidently burdened Neifile with a personal plague of insatiable lust, one that seems to only escalate the more that she attempts to keep it at bay. Gala is a fairly prolific French actress, though her role in The Decameron marks one of her first major English productions.

Douggie McMeekin as Tindaro

From Catherine Called Birdy to Harlots, Douggie McMeekin is no stranger to a period comedy with a modern edge. In The Decameron, he plays Tindaro, a bumbling aristocrat rife with wealth and a string of inexplicable ailments. Despite his uncharitable predispositions regarding women, Tindaro discovers an inner romantic during his stay at Leonardo’s villa.

Amar Chadha-Patel as Dioneo

Unlike his life-long patient Tindaro, the slightly dubious doctor Dioneo is an experienced ladies’ man and catches the eye of many residing in the villa despite his inferior social standing. Amar Chada-Patel’s physician proves in over his head when his romantic desirability and questionable medical practices meet on a chaotic collision course. The actor has previously appeared in the short-lived Willow series on Disney+ and 2023’s surprise sci-fi hit The Creator.

Tony Hale as Siricisco

Tony Hale finds himself in a familiar role as The Decameron‘s Siricisco, a servant wearing multiple hats as he attempts to keep the villa from falling into disrepair. The most iconic roles of Hale’s television career have been spent serving women in powerful stations from Arrested Development‘s Lucille Bluth to Veep‘s Selina Meyer, and The Decameron casts him similarly against Mamet’s Pampinea, but with some new complications sprinkled into their dynamic.

Leila Farzad as Stratilia

Accompanying Siricisco as one of the few servants remaining on Leonardo’s skeleton staff, the disgruntled Stratilia isn’t too concerned with people-pleasing. Leila Farzad depicts the no-nonsense servant hellbent on surviving both the plague and the villa’s intolerable interlopers.

Additional Cast Members in The Decameron

Despite their seclusion, the guests in The Decameron occasionally see outside visitors, ranging from intruders to lovers, and here’s who rounds out the cast of the Netflix ensemble.

Alfredo Pea – Calandrino

– Calandrino Giampiero De Concilio – Andreoli

– Andreoli Aston Wray – Jacopo

– Jacopo Tazmyn-May Gebbett – Parmena, Misia’s Girlfriend

– Parmena, Misia’s Girlfriend John Hannah – Eduardo, Filomena’s Father

– Eduardo, Filomena’s Father Davy Eduard King – Viscount Leonardo

– Viscount Leonardo Dustin Demri-Burns – Arriguccio

– Arriguccio Matt Patresi – General

– General Fares Fares – Ruggiero

– Ruggiero Reis Daniel – Stecchi

– Stecchi Giacomo Valenti – Lorenzo

– Lorenzo Logan Wong – Bruno

– Bruno Romano Talevi – Cardinal Agnolo

The Decameron is available to stream now via Netflix.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy