All Major Actors & Cast List for Netflix’s Hit Man

Netflix’s comedy-drama Hit Man follows a hitman who isn’t a hitman and ends up falling for the wife of a would-be target. Trust me, it makes more sense when you watch. But who’s in the movie? Here are all major actors & the cast list for Netflix’s Hit Man.

All Major Actors in Hit Man

Glen Powell as Gary Johnson

Glen Powell plays Gary Johnson, a psychology professor who sometimes works with the New Orleans Police Department. He ends up playing a hit man in a sting operation, which results in him getting involved with his would-be client. You may recognise Powell as Hangman from Top Gun: Maverick or Ben in Anyone but You, where he co-starred with Sydney Sweeney.

Adria Arjona as Madison Figueroa Masters

Madison Masters is Johnson’s would-be client, who wants to hire him to kill her abusive husband. Is she on the level or is this a femme fatale kind of situation? You’ll have to watch to find out. She’s played by Adria Arjona who has several film and TV credits to her name. But, let’s face it, she’ll be forever known as Martine, Morbius’s fellow scientist in the film of the same name.

Austin Amelio as Jasper

Jasper is the New Orleans cop who’s suspended, leading to Powell taking the role as fake hit-man. He is not a nice person, as the movie makes clear, but it’s not the first time actor Austin Amelio has played a shady character. He previously portrayed Dwight, one of Negan’s lieutenants, in The Walking Dead.

Retta as Claudette

Comedian and actress Retta, who you may recognise as the host of Ugliest House in America, plays Claudette, Jasper’s colleague who monitors the NOPD’s hit-man sting operations. She also deserves a medal for putting up with him.

Full Cast List of Netflix’s Hit Man

While the action mostly focuses on Powell’s and Arjona’s characters, plenty of other characters feature in the film. Here’s the full cast of Hit Man.

Gary Johnson – Glen Powell

– Glen Powell Madison Figueroa Masters – Adria Arjona

– Adria Arjona Jasper – Austin Amelio

– Austin Amelio Claudette – Retta

– Retta Phil – Sanjay Rao

– Sanjay Rao Alicia – Molly Bernard

– Molly Bernard Ray – Evan Holtzman

– Evan Holtzman Sergeant Hank – Gralen Bryant Banks

– Gralen Bryant Banks Craig – Mike Markoff

– Mike Markoff Walt – Bryant Carroll

– Bryant Carroll Sleazy Guy – Enrique Bush

– Enrique Bush Burlesque Dancer – Bri Myles

– Bri Myles Rita – Kate Adair

– Kate Adair Isaac – Martin Bradford

– Martin Bradford Tammy – Morgana Shaw

– Morgana Shaw Marcus – Ritchie Montgomery

– Ritchie Montgomery Joe – Richard Robichaux

– Richard Robichaux Society Lady – Jo Ann Robinson

– Jo Ann Robinson Monte – Jonas Lerway

– Jonas Lerway Defense Lawyer – Kim Baptiste

– Kim Baptiste Foreman 1 – Sara Osi Scott

– Sara Osi Scott Foreman 2 – Anthony Michael Frederick

– Anthony Michael Frederick Tammy’s Husband – Duffy Austin

– Duffy Austin Sylvia – Jordan Joseph

– Jordan Joseph Bruce – Garrison Allen

– Garrison Allen Jill – Beth Bartley

– Beth Bartley Ray’s Buddy – Jordan Salloum

– Jordan Salloum Defense Lawyer 2 – John Raley

– John Raley Prosecution – Tre Styles

– Tre Styles Judge – Donna Duplantier

– Donna Duplantier Melanie – Michele Jang

– Michele Jang Mindy – Stephanie Hong

– Stephanie Hong Peter – Joel Griffin

– Joel Griffin Jerren – KC Simms

– KC Simms Gwen – Murphee Bloom

– Murphee Bloom PTA Mom – Roxy Rivera

– Roxy Rivera Police Officer #1 – Edwin P. Compass III

– Edwin P. Compass III Police Officer #2 – Carl Thibodeaux

And those are all major actors & the cast list for Netflix’s Hit Man.

