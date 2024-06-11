All Major Actors & Cast List for Netflix’s Hit Man

Netflix’s comedy-drama Hit Man follows a hitman who isn’t a hitman and ends up falling for the wife of a would-be target. Trust me, it makes more sense when you watch. But who’s in the movie? Here are all major actors & the cast list for Netflix’s Hit Man.
All Major Actors in Hit Man
Glen Powell as Gary Johnson
Glen Powell plays Gary Johnson, a psychology professor who sometimes works with the New Orleans Police Department. He ends up playing a hit man in a sting operation, which results in him getting involved with his would-be client. You may recognise Powell as Hangman from Top Gun: Maverick or Ben in Anyone but You, where he co-starred with Sydney Sweeney.
Adria Arjona as Madison Figueroa Masters
Madison Masters is Johnson’s would-be client, who wants to hire him to kill her abusive husband. Is she on the level or is this a femme fatale kind of situation? You’ll have to watch to find out. She’s played by Adria Arjona who has several film and TV credits to her name. But, let’s face it, she’ll be forever known as Martine, Morbius’s fellow scientist in the film of the same name.
Austin Amelio as Jasper
Jasper is the New Orleans cop who’s suspended, leading to Powell taking the role as fake hit-man. He is not a nice person, as the movie makes clear, but it’s not the first time actor Austin Amelio has played a shady character. He previously portrayed Dwight, one of Negan’s lieutenants, in The Walking Dead.
Retta as Claudette
Comedian and actress Retta, who you may recognise as the host of Ugliest House in America, plays Claudette, Jasper’s colleague who monitors the NOPD’s hit-man sting operations. She also deserves a medal for putting up with him.
Full Cast List of Netflix’s Hit Man
While the action mostly focuses on Powell’s and Arjona’s characters, plenty of other characters feature in the film. Here’s the full cast of Hit Man.
- Gary Johnson – Glen Powell
- Madison Figueroa Masters – Adria Arjona
- Jasper – Austin Amelio
- Claudette – Retta
- Phil – Sanjay Rao
- Alicia – Molly Bernard
- Ray – Evan Holtzman
- Sergeant Hank – Gralen Bryant Banks
- Craig – Mike Markoff
- Walt – Bryant Carroll
- Sleazy Guy – Enrique Bush
- Burlesque Dancer – Bri Myles
- Rita – Kate Adair
- Isaac – Martin Bradford
- Tammy – Morgana Shaw
- Marcus – Ritchie Montgomery
- Joe – Richard Robichaux
- Society Lady – Jo Ann Robinson
- Monte – Jonas Lerway
- Defense Lawyer – Kim Baptiste
- Foreman 1 – Sara Osi Scott
- Foreman 2 – Anthony Michael Frederick
- Tammy’s Husband – Duffy Austin
- Sylvia – Jordan Joseph
- Bruce – Garrison Allen
- Jill – Beth Bartley
- Ray’s Buddy – Jordan Salloum
- Defense Lawyer 2 – John Raley
- Prosecution – Tre Styles
- Judge – Donna Duplantier
- Melanie – Michele Jang
- Mindy – Stephanie Hong
- Peter – Joel Griffin
- Jerren – KC Simms
- Gwen – Murphee Bloom
- PTA Mom – Roxy Rivera
- Police Officer #1 – Edwin P. Compass III
- Police Officer #2 – Carl Thibodeaux
And those are all major actors & the cast list for Netflix’s Hit Man.