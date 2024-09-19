All Major Voice Actors & Cast List for Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster, despite the name, isn’t just a straight remaster of Capcom’s zombie sandbox. Among other things, it boasts an entirely new voice cast, so here are all the major voice actors and the cast list for Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster.

All Major Voice Actors in Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster

Jas Patrick as Frank West

Frank West is a photo journalist (he’s covered wars, you know) and Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster’s protagonist. Acting on a tip, he takes a helicopter to Willamette, Colorado, and discovers the dead roaming the town. He’s all about the story, sometimes to the exclusion of others, and he’s never going to forget this scoop.

He’s played by Jas Patrick, who’s lent his voice to several games, including Immortals of Aveum, SaGa: Emerald Beyond, and Octopath Traveller II. Fans were a little disappointed that TJ Rotolo, who voiced him in the original game, didn’t return. But Patrick still pulls off a convincing Frank West, more so than his Dead Rising 4 replacement.

Xanthe Huynh as Jessica McCarney

Jessica McCarney is one of two agents, the other being Brad Garrison, who have been sent to investigate the events in Willamette. She and Otis end up being Frank’s main contacts while he’s investigating. Xanthe Huynh, who plays her, has dubbed many, many anime shows and movies and appeared in multiple games. Fans of anime series K-On! will have heard her dubbing Ui Hirasawa, the sister of the protagonist.

Alvin Chea as Otis Washington

Players had mixed feelings about Otis in the original Dead Rising since he’d relentlessly contact you on the walkie talkie, letting you know of any survivors he’d spotted. The good news is that Dead Rising Deluxe Edition makes him marginally less irritating. Otis is played by Alvin Chea, and while you may have heard him briefly in Kingdom Hearts III, as well as a few other games, he’s better known as a singer.

Luis Bermudez as Carlito Keyes

Helicopter pilot aside, Carlito Keyes is the first NPC that Frank West encounters, and while you don’t see him as much as Jessica and Otis, he’s got a significant role to play in the game.

Actor Luis Bermudez has, like several of the cast, an extensive history in anime and video games. Street Fighter 6 players will have heard him as Brazilian brawler Blanka.

William C Stephens as Brad Garrison

Brad Garrison is Jessica McCarney’s fellow agent, who Frank briefly meets before he heads back into the mall. Players encounter him later, though I’ll leave you to discover under what circumstances. He’s played by William C Stephens, who, among his various roles, played Maine in Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, becoming a strange almost father figure to protagonist David.

Tiana Camacho as Isabela Keyes

Isabela is Carlito’s sister who Frank briefly spies when all hell is breaking loose. She’s more of a help than her brother, though she very much has her own agenda. Actress Tiana Camacho’s voice may sound a little familiar to Bethesda fans since she voiced multiple characters in Starfield.

There are a few other familiar voices, too. Barnaby is played by Frank Todaro, who was Mugman in The Cuphead Show and voiced Starscream in various Transformers series. And Kent, who sees himself as Frank’s competition, was Ewan in Fire Emblem Heroes.

Full Cast List for Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster

Here’s the full list of every character in the game and their respective voice actors:

Frank West – Jas Patrick

– Jas Patrick Isabela Keyes – Tiana Camacho

– Tiana Camacho Jessica McCarney – Xanthe Huynh

– Xanthe Huynh Brad Garrison – William C Stephens

– William C Stephens Carlito Keyes – Luis Bermudez

– Luis Bermudez Russell Barnaby – Frank Todaro

– Frank Todaro Otis Washington – Alvin Chea

– Alvin Chea Steven Chapman – David McKahan

– David McKahan Larry Chiang – Brent Mukai

– Brent Mukai Brock Mason – Bill Millsap

– Bill Millsap Sam Franklin – Edward Bosco

– Edward Bosco Miguel Sanchez – Ben Balmaceda

– Ben Balmaceda Reginald Jenkins – Arthur Romeo

– Arthur Romeo Kent Swanson – Andrew Buck

– Andrew Buck Cliff Hudson – David Lodge

– David Lodge Cletus Samson – Michael Dunn

– Michael Dunn Sean Keanan – Sean Hobday-Smith

– Sean Hobday-Smith Roger Hall – Bill Rogers

– Bill Rogers Jack Hall – Todd Haberkorn

– Todd Haberkorn Thomas Hall – Daman Mills

– Daman Mills Adam MacIntyre – Kevin Andrew Rivera

– Kevin Andrew Rivera Jo Slade – Anzu Lawson

– Anzu Lawson Paul Carson – Ben Balmaceda

– Ben Balmaceda Ed DeLuca – Eliah Mountjoy

– Eliah Mountjoy Lindsay Harris – Ryan Bartley

– Ryan Bartley Additional voice actors – Dawn M. Bennett, Eric Ardwright, GK Bowes, Jane Smith, Jason Marnocha, Lauren Amante, Vanessa Marshall

And that’s all the major voice actors and the cast list for Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster.

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster is available to play now.

