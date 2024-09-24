Image Credit: Bethesda
All Mecha-Ude: Mechanical Arms Episode Release Dates, Confirmed

Ernesto Valenzuela
Published: Sep 24, 2024 07:21 pm

Mecha-Ude: Mechanical Arms has come a long way since its inception on Kickstarter. Director Sae Okamoto conceived the project in October 2016, making it eight years of trying to bring the series to life. Now that Mecha-Ude is almost here, here is a confirmed list of episode release dates.

When Does Mecha-Ude: Mechanical Arms Release?

Mecha-Ude originally premiered at the Houston convention Anime Matsuri, with director Sae Okamoto in attendance. For everyone who couldn’t attend, the series will premiere on Crunchyroll and air in Japan simultaneously. Below is a list of episode release dates through the Fall anime season.

Episode Release Date
Episode 1Oct. 3
Episode 2Oct. 10
Episode 3Oct. 17
Episode 4Oct. 24
Episode 5Oct. 31
Episode 6Nov. 7
Episode 7Nov. 14
Episode 8Nov. 21
Episode 9Nov. 28
Episode 10Dec. 5
Episode 11Dec. 12
Episode 12Dec. 19

There is always the chance of a break between episodes, given various holidays or unscheduled hiatuses, so this table will be updated as the episodes air should the need arise. However, no breaks are planned as of now; the table above is the schedule for Mecha-Ude: Mechanical Arms.

What Time Do New Episodes of Mecha-Ude: Mechanical Arms Release?

Mecha-Ude: Mechanical Arms is scheduled to air its first episode in Japan on October 4 at 12:30 AM JST. For those in the U.S., the episode will begin streaming simultaneously on Crunchyroll on Oct 3 at 11:30 AM EST. The anime is just one of many joining the stacked lineup in store for the upcoming season. For a detailed list of the titles dropping in October, you can check out our Fall 2024 Anime Guide.

The Mecha-Ude anime has been a long time coming, so it’s satisfying for fans who’ve supported the series throughout the years to see it finally come to fruition. Hopefully the series ends up living up to the hype.

And that’s the confirmed episode release dates and times for Mecha-Ude: Mechanical Arms.

