Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is coming, featuring an amnesia-stricken Goro Majima who’s living the life of a swashbuckler. Yes, this is real, and you can pre-order it. But should you? Here are all pre-order bonuses and editions for Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.

Here’s Every Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii Pre-Order Bonus

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii sails into action this February 28th and comes with one of the most ridiculous Majima-themed collectables you can imagine. But before I get to that, here’s what you’ll receive if you pre-order any edition of the game.

First of all, you’ll get the previous game’s co-protagonist, Ichiban, as a crewmate, along with his crawfish Nancy for support. On top of that, you’ll get two special outfits for him, a Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Outfit and a Yakuza: Like a Dragon outfit.

It appears to be a similar deal to Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name’s coliseum fighters. Ichiban will fight for you, but he probably won’t figure into the story.

So if you’re a fan of the fuzzy-haired ex-Yakuza do-gooder, that might be enough of a push for you to pre-order Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.

As for other pre-order bonuses, there don’t appear to be any retailer-exclusive bonuses, but if you do have the cash, there’s one hell of a collector’s edition.

Every Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii Edition

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii will be released on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC. It comes in three editions, two physical and one digital. Here’s what you’ll get with each.

Standard Edition ($59.99)

Available physically and digitally on console and digitally on PC, this includes:

Base Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii game

Pre-order bonuses

Deluxe Edition ($74.99)

Available digitally on console and PC, the edition gives you:

Base Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii game

Legendary Pirate Crew Pack (Strongest Pirate Crew Set, Enthusiastic Supporters Set)

Legendary Outfit Pack (Legendary Character Special Outfit Set, Special T-Shirt Set)

Ship Customization Pack (Kazuma Kiryu Special Ship Customization Set, Ichiban Kasuga Special Ship Customization Set, Daigo Dojima Special Ship Customization Set, RGG Studio Special Ship Customization Set)

Ship Customization Pack (Kazuma Kiryu Special Ship Customization Set, Ichiban Kasuga Special Ship Customization Set, Daigo Dojima Special Ship Customization Set, RGG Studio Special Ship Customization Set) Extra Karaoke & CD Pack (Extra Karaoke Song, CD Collection Set)

Pre-order bonuses

NA/EU Collector’s Edition

There are two Collector’s Editions, one that’s available in Asia only and one for the west. Here’s the NA/EU Edition, available physically only on console, though Sega has yet to reveal the price. This version includes:

Base Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii game

Deluxe Edition content as voucher

Pre-order bonuses

Acrylic Standee

Pirate Flag

Treasure Coin Pin

Eye Patch

The standee of Goro Majima in pirate gear is cool enough, but the awesomeness of the other Collector’s Edition will have you booking a flight to Asia.

Asia Collector’s Edition ($140 approx)

Again available physically only on console, this gives you:

Base Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii game

Deluxe Edition content as voucher

Pre-order bonuses

Limited Edition box

Eyepatch

Acrylic Art Board – A4

Goro Majima Pop-Up Pirate Toy

That’s right, Sega and Tomy are making a special Majima-version of Pop-Up Pirate, with the eyepatch-wearing Yakuza in the barrel. But you can expect these to sell out fast and go for silly money on eBay, so if you have the opportunity to import one, go for it.

And those are all pre-order bonuses and editions for Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, which arrives on February 28.

