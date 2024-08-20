A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead, a creature standing at the back of a cave, looking at the player.
All Pre-Order Bonuses & Editions for A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead

Published: Aug 20, 2024 02:02 pm

A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead arrives just in time for Halloween, pitting you against the noise-sensitive aliens from the movies. But should you put your money down now? To help you decide, here are all the pre-order bonuses & editions for A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead.

Pre-Order Bonuses for A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead

A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead arrives on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC this October 17th and is available for pre-order right now. It’s available digitally or physically, priced at $29.99. However, the pre-order bonuses are only mentioned in conjunction with the digital version. I’ve yet to find any physical retailers that list them.

So, if you buy the digital edition of the game you’ll get the following pre-order bonuses:

  • Hospital care package containing 2 Batteries & 3 Inhalers
  • Access to 10 exclusive concept art Collectibles
  • Exclusive creature animation showcase

The ‘Hospital care package’ will be usable in-game, to the benefit of the character. Whereas the other items are digital art bonuses. Being able to see the creatures up close, without worrying about them eating your face, sounds cool.

All A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead Editions

A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead has a grand total of one edition, the standard edition, which contains the game and is available digitally on PC and console and physically on console. That’s it. There’s no Collector’s Edition with a desk-dominating model of a sound-sensitive alien or a Deluxe Edition.

In fact, despite the trilogy’s popularity there doesn’t seem to be much merchandise; there aren’t any figures of the aliens, dubbed Death Angels, anywhere online. You can 3D print them but there aren’t any official models.

So if you’re thinking of pre-ordering A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead, those are your pre-order bonuses and editions. Movie tie-ins can be a mixed bag, so it’s up to you whether you want to take the plunge.

A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead releases on October 17.

