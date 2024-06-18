All Prex Card Locations on Kronia Relay on Saturn in Warframe

The Jade Shadows update for Warframe added new Prex cards to the Kronia Relay. They are pretty well hidden, so you will need to track them down. Good news, however, as we have already found them all for you.

All Kronia Relay Prex Card Locations

Below, you will find all the card locations and a brief video to help you get to where you need to be.

Protea Prex Card

The Protea can be found in the main area where Baro will appear. Go to the ducat station on the right, then very carefully walk along the left edge of the walkway and around the lip of the wall. You will find the card tucked in behind the curve on the ground.

Titania Prex Card

From the main place where Barrow spawns, turn to the left and go out the side door. Straight across the hall is the New Loka room. Inside, atop the giant globe, you will find the Titania card.

Garuda Prex Card

Fast travel to Teshin’s room, climb to the top of the steps, and you will find the Gardua card tucked into the right hand side, behind a headstone.

Vauban Prex Card

Leave the Conclave room where Teshin resides and turn left. Follow the hallways all the way around until you come to the Steal Meridian room. Inside, you will find the Vauban Prex card on the top of the netting to the left, just inside the door.

Ember Prex Card

Leave the Steel Meridian room and go all the way around to the right until you reach the Red Veil room. Inside, above the altar, at the very end, you will find the Ember Prex card.

