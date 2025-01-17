All Treasure Locations in Eternal Holy City Okhema in Honkai: Star Rail

Along with introducing new characters and story content, Honkai: Star Rail version 3.0 also adds numerous treasure chests for players to discover. Here are the locations you need to visit to collect them all.

How to Get All Eternal Holy City Okhema Treasures in Honkai Star Rail

Eternal Holy City Okhema F1

The first floor of the Eternal Holy City Okhema contains the highest number of treasure chests. We’ll start from the northern side of the bath area, where you first encounter Aglaea.

Go behind the elevator on the northern side of the bath area. This treasure chest is located near the Janus’ Steed shop behind a broken pillar. It’s next to a group of three people near the staircase. This chest is near a stack of wooden boxes. You can find it behind a destructible blue shield. It’s next to the shelves filled with towels. It’s located in the long hallway past the Court of Seasons Space Anchor. This chest is between massage beds in the hot bath section. You need to complete a Golden Scapegoat puzzle in the hot bath area. This one is located inside the changing room. It’s located in the reception room before the hot bath. You need to catch the Golden Short Spear. This chest is located in the southeast room next to the reception area. You can find it in the shallow pool near Akmonides. It’s located right next to a stubborn Dromas creature. Inside the pool, you can find another treasure chest. This chest is hidden behind another destructible blue shield. You must complete a puzzle to obtain this chest. It’s located next to a lounge chair. This one is located within the library. It’s near a low table in an open area. This chest is located in a room near the Hall of Respite anchor. Destroy the shield next to the Hall of Respite anchor. You need to complete a Golden Scapegoat puzzle. It’s on the balcony of your room.

After you’ve finished collecting the treasure chests in the bath area of Okhema, you can move to another part of the city. This area contains slightly fewer treasure chests.

Next to the front door of a building. Capture the Golden Short Spear. Complete a Golden Scapegoat puzzle. It’s hidden behind two destructible shields. This chest is located north of the Chartonus Smithy. It’s located inside the Chartonus Smithy. Right next to the Kephale Plaza space anchor. It’s hidden in the small cargo area next to a talking woman. This chest is hidden in the Dromas stables. It’s located on the west side of the Kephale Plaza space anchor. Grab the flying Golden Short Spear. It’s next to a group of three talking people.

Eternal Holy City Okhema F2

Unlike the first floor, you won’t find that many treasure chests on the second floor of the city of Okhema. Here are all their locations:

Go up to the Hero’s Bath and find the chest inside a golden fountain. Grab the Golden Short Spear. It’s right next to a lounge chair. It’s located next to a low table.

Go up the rooftops in the Marmoreal Market. It’s on the northern side of the rooftop area. This chest is next to the Hidden Passage point.

That’s all the treasure chests you can find in the Eternal Holy City Okhema. There are 42 in total, and some will require you to complete a puzzle.

Honkai: Star Rail is now available on PlayStation, PC, iOS, and Android.

