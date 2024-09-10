All Twilight Fragments Locations in Persona 3 Reload: Episode Aigis

Twilight Fragments are used for various effects in Persona 3 Reload: Episode Aigis, and if you have a sharp eye, you can find a few of them lying around the dorm when you’re not exploring. Here’s where to find all of them.

Where to Find All Twilight Fragments in Persona 3 Reload: Episode Aigis

Unlike the base game, the Twilight Fragments aren’t all available to pick up immediately in Episode Aigis. Instead, they’ll appear as you progress through the Abyss of Time in various locations inside the dorm. You can initially only find one, and more of them will become available as you advance through the doors and defeat the many bosses inside them.

1 – Iwatodai Dorm – Hallway 2F

Screenshot by The Escapist

How to Spawn: Automatically available once you start the game.

2 – Paulownia Mall – Fountain

Screenshot by The Escapist

How to Spawn: Complete Malebolge.

3 – Iwatodai Dorm – Lounge

Screenshot by The Escapist

How to Spawn: Reach Cocytus B9

4 – Iwatodai Dorm – Lounge

Screenshot by The Escapist

How to Spawn: Complete Cocytus.

5 – Iwatodai Dorm – Kitchen

Screenshot by The Escapist

How to Spawn: Reach Caina B9.

6 – Paulownia Mall – Escapade Club

Screenshot by The Escapist

How to Spawn: Reach Caina B14

7 – Iwatodai Dorm – Hallway 3F

Screenshot by The Escapist

How to Spawn: Complete Caina.

8 – Iwatodai Dorm – Command Room

Screenshot by The Escapist

How to Spawn: Complete Antenora B10

9 – Iwatodai Dorm – Hallway 4F

Screenshot by The Escapist

How to Spawn: Complete Antenora.

10 – Paulownia Mall – Game Parade

Screenshot by The Escapist

How to Spawn: Complete Ptolomea B7

11 – Iwatodai Dorm – Landing

Screenshot by The Escapist

How to Spawn: Complete Ptolomea

12 – Paulownia Mall – Karaoke

Screenshot by The Escapist

How to Spawn: Complete Judecca

The Karaoke Fragment seems to respawn from time to time depending on your exploration progress. I got it to reappear while I was halfway through Empyrean, for example. These are the only fragments you’re able to pickup throughout the DLC.

How to Get More Twilight Fragments in Persona 3 Reload: Episode Aigis

The general rules for Twilight Fragments are still the same. You can get them on random floors inside the Abyss of Time or get them from Elizabeth after reaching certain points in the game. Each random floor spawn gives you one Fragment (two depending on your Tarot Cards) and Elizabeth gives you 5 Fragments whenever you reach an exploration milestone (either defeating a story boss or completing a door).

Some of Elizabeth’s requests in Episode Aigis can also give you some Twilight Fragments as rewards. You’ll be using these a lot for unlocking rare chests deep inside the Abyss, as they always give you important items such as the ones required for leveling up your teammates’ Theurgy characteristics.

Persona 3 Reload: Episode Aigis is available now.

