All Boss Weaknesses in Persona 3 Reload: Episode Aigis

Zhiqing Wan
Published: Sep 10, 2024 12:09 am

There are a whole ton of new bosses for you to take on in the Episode Aigis DLC in Persona 3 Reload. You’ll mostly have to trial and error them, which can be tiring, which is why we’ve done the legwork for you. Here are all of the boss weaknesses in Episode Aigis.

All Episode Aigis Boss Weaknesses

There are a total of 17 main bosses in Persona 3 Reload: Episode Aigis. Some boss encounters feature multiple enemies, but not to worry, we’ve included their respective weaknesses as well.

Do be warned that this boss list does contain spoilers for the game, especially as you get to the tail-end. If you don’t want to get spoiled on what happens in the story, I’d advise against scrolling too far down.

BossLocationWeaknesses
Visceral Maya, Immortal GigasMalebolge B9Visceral Mayas weakness: Fire
Immortal Gigas weakness: Wind
Crying Table, Cowardly Maya, Wondrous MagusCocyta B9Wondrous Magus weakness: Fire
Cowardly Maya weakness: Lightning
Crying Table weakness: Ice
Natural Dancer, Harem DancerCaina B7Natural Dancer weakness: Ice
Harem Dancer weakness: None. Blocks Light and Dark, Absorbs Ice and Wind, Resists Pierce, Repels Slash. Neutral to Strike, Fire, Lightning.
Harmony Giant, Judgment SwordCaina B14Harmony Giant weakness: None. Blocks Strike, Light, and Dark. Repels Lightning and Wind.
Judgment Sword weakness: Wind.
Frivolous MayaAntenora B10Frivolous Maya weakness: None. Absorbs all physical attacks, Blocks Light and Dark.
Death Castle, Avenger KnightAntenora B20Death Castle weakness: None. Absorbs Fire and Ice, Blocks Light and Dark.
Avenger Knight weakness: None. Absorbs Lightning, Blocks Light and Dark.
Spastic Turret, Slaughter DrivePtolomea B8Spastic Turret weakness: Ice
Slaughter Drive weakness: Lightning
Archon Seeker, Ice RavenPtolomea B17Archon Seeker weakness: Lightning
Ice Raven weakness: Slash
Killer Twins, Red SigilJudecca B8Red Sigil weakness: Ice
Killer Twins weakness: Fire
Reckoning Dice, Eternal SandJudecca B17Reckoning Dice weakness: None. Blocks Fire, Ice, Lightning, Wind, and Dark, Repels Light.
Eternal Sand weakness: None. Blocks Fire, Ice, Lightning, Ice, Light, and Dark. Absorbs Wind.
Omen Musha, Kaiden Musha, Tenjin MushaEmpyrean B9Omen Musha weakness: None. Blocks Light and Dark, Absorbs Fire, Ice, Lightning, and Wind.
Kaiden Musha weakness: None. Blocks Light and Dark, Resists Ice and Wind.
Tenjin Musha weakness: None. Blocks Light and Dark, Resists Fire and Lightning.
Neo Minotaur, Rebellious CyclopsEmpyrean B19Neo Minotaur weakness: None. Resists all physical attacks, Absorbs Fire and Wind, Blocks Ice, Light, and Dark.
Rebellious Cyclops weakness: None. Blocks Fire, Light, and Dark, Abosrbs Ice and Wind.
???Empyrean B26No weakness. Will swap between Personas that determine which -dyne spell he uses. For instance, swapping to Caesar means he’s more likely to use Ziodyne.
Akihiko Sanada, Ken AmadaArenaAkihiko weakness: None. Blocks Lightning, Light, and Dark.
Ken weakness: None. Blocks Light and Dark.
Junpei Iori, KoromaruArenaJunpei weakness: None. Blocks Fire, Light, and Dark.
Koromaru weakness: None. Blocks Fire, Light, and Dark.
Yukari Takeba, Mitsuru KirijoArenaYukari weakness: None. Blocks Wind, Light, and Dark.
Mitsuru weakness: None. Blocks Ice, Light, and Dark.
ErebusThe Final DoorErebus weakness: None.
First Phase: Blocks Light and Dark, Resists Fire, Ice, Lightning, and Wind.
Second Phase: Blocks Light and Dark, Repels Lightning and Wind, Resists all physical attacks.
Third Phase: Blocks Light and Dark, Repels Fire and Ice, Resists all physical attacks.

And those are all of the boss weaknesses in Persona 3 Reload: Episode Aigis. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game.

Persona 3 Reload
