All Boss Weaknesses in Persona 3 Reload: Episode Aigis

There are a whole ton of new bosses for you to take on in the Episode Aigis DLC in Persona 3 Reload. You’ll mostly have to trial and error them, which can be tiring, which is why we’ve done the legwork for you. Here are all of the boss weaknesses in Episode Aigis.

Recommended Videos

All Episode Aigis Boss Weaknesses

There are a total of 17 main bosses in Persona 3 Reload: Episode Aigis. Some boss encounters feature multiple enemies, but not to worry, we’ve included their respective weaknesses as well.

Do be warned that this boss list does contain spoilers for the game, especially as you get to the tail-end. If you don’t want to get spoiled on what happens in the story, I’d advise against scrolling too far down.

Boss Location Weaknesses Visceral Maya, Immortal Gigas Malebolge B9 Visceral Mayas weakness: Fire

Immortal Gigas weakness: Wind Crying Table, Cowardly Maya, Wondrous Magus Cocyta B9 Wondrous Magus weakness: Fire

Cowardly Maya weakness: Lightning

Crying Table weakness: Ice Natural Dancer, Harem Dancer Caina B7 Natural Dancer weakness: Ice

Harem Dancer weakness: None. Blocks Light and Dark, Absorbs Ice and Wind, Resists Pierce, Repels Slash. Neutral to Strike, Fire, Lightning. Harmony Giant, Judgment Sword Caina B14 Harmony Giant weakness: None. Blocks Strike, Light, and Dark. Repels Lightning and Wind.

Judgment Sword weakness: Wind. Frivolous Maya Antenora B10 Frivolous Maya weakness: None. Absorbs all physical attacks, Blocks Light and Dark. Death Castle, Avenger Knight Antenora B20 Death Castle weakness: None. Absorbs Fire and Ice, Blocks Light and Dark.

Avenger Knight weakness: None. Absorbs Lightning, Blocks Light and Dark. Spastic Turret, Slaughter Drive Ptolomea B8 Spastic Turret weakness: Ice

Slaughter Drive weakness: Lightning Archon Seeker, Ice Raven Ptolomea B17 Archon Seeker weakness: Lightning

Ice Raven weakness: Slash Killer Twins, Red Sigil Judecca B8 Red Sigil weakness: Ice

Killer Twins weakness: Fire Reckoning Dice, Eternal Sand Judecca B17 Reckoning Dice weakness: None. Blocks Fire, Ice, Lightning, Wind, and Dark, Repels Light.

Eternal Sand weakness: None. Blocks Fire, Ice, Lightning, Ice, Light, and Dark. Absorbs Wind. Omen Musha, Kaiden Musha, Tenjin Musha Empyrean B9 Omen Musha weakness: None. Blocks Light and Dark, Absorbs Fire, Ice, Lightning, and Wind.

Kaiden Musha weakness: None. Blocks Light and Dark, Resists Ice and Wind.

Tenjin Musha weakness: None. Blocks Light and Dark, Resists Fire and Lightning. Neo Minotaur, Rebellious Cyclops Empyrean B19 Neo Minotaur weakness: None. Resists all physical attacks, Absorbs Fire and Wind, Blocks Ice, Light, and Dark.

Rebellious Cyclops weakness: None. Blocks Fire, Light, and Dark, Abosrbs Ice and Wind. ??? Empyrean B26 No weakness. Will swap between Personas that determine which -dyne spell he uses. For instance, swapping to Caesar means he’s more likely to use Ziodyne. Akihiko Sanada, Ken Amada Arena Akihiko weakness: None. Blocks Lightning, Light, and Dark.

Ken weakness: None. Blocks Light and Dark. Junpei Iori, Koromaru Arena Junpei weakness: None. Blocks Fire, Light, and Dark.

Koromaru weakness: None. Blocks Fire, Light, and Dark. Yukari Takeba, Mitsuru Kirijo Arena Yukari weakness: None. Blocks Wind, Light, and Dark.

Mitsuru weakness: None. Blocks Ice, Light, and Dark. Erebus The Final Door Erebus weakness: None.

First Phase: Blocks Light and Dark, Resists Fire, Ice, Lightning, and Wind.

Second Phase: Blocks Light and Dark, Repels Lightning and Wind, Resists all physical attacks.

Third Phase: Blocks Light and Dark, Repels Fire and Ice, Resists all physical attacks.

And those are all of the boss weaknesses in Persona 3 Reload: Episode Aigis. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy