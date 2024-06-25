Allblox Battles Codes (June 2024)

Updated June 25, 2024 We added the latest codes!

Recommended Videos

Blow bubbles to send your opponents soaring high, or knock them down with a plunger until they fall into the burning lava below, bringing you joyful victory. While a bat is strong, there are other powerful weapons you can wield, and thankfully, Allblox Battles codes can help you obtain them.

All Allblox Battles Codes List

Active Allblox Battles Codes

TUIFMCF3 : Use for x100 Gold (New)

: Use for x100 Gold spear : Use for x600 Gold (New)

: Use for x600 Gold allblox : Use for x200 Gold

: Use for x200 Gold OE0EGXI2 : Use for x100 Gold

: Use for x100 Gold bowandarrow : Use for x300 Gold

: Use for x300 Gold sniper : Use for x200 Gold

: Use for x200 Gold longsword : Use for x300 Gold

: Use for x300 Gold lasergun : Use for x200 Gold

: Use for x200 Gold battleaxe: Use for x300 Gold

Expired Allblox Battles Codes

There are currently no expired Allblox Battles codes.

Related: Element Battles Codes

How to Redeem Codes for Allblox Battles

Here are the steps you should follow to use Allblox Battles codes properly:

Image by The Escapist

Launch Allblox Battles in Roblox. Press the four-square button and select the Code tab. Type a code into the text field. Click OK and obtain your goodies.

Now that you’ve claimed all these freebies, it’s time to look for more codes in our Tongue Battles Codes and Slap Battles Codes articles so that you can have more fun in those games, too!

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy