Codes

Allblox Battles Codes (June 2024)

|
Published: Jun 25, 2024 05:56 am

Blow bubbles to send your opponents soaring high, or knock them down with a plunger until they fall into the burning lava below, bringing you joyful victory. While a bat is strong, there are other powerful weapons you can wield, and thankfully, Allblox Battles codes can help you obtain them.

All Allblox Battles Codes List

Active Allblox Battles Codes

  • TUIFMCF3: Use for x100 Gold (New)
  • spear: Use for x600 Gold (New)
  • allblox: Use for x200 Gold
  • OE0EGXI2: Use for x100 Gold
  • bowandarrow: Use for x300 Gold
  • sniper: Use for x200 Gold
  • longsword: Use for x300 Gold
  • lasergun: Use for x200 Gold
  • battleaxe: Use for x300 Gold

Expired Allblox Battles Codes

  • There are currently no expired Allblox Battles codes.

How to Redeem Codes for Allblox Battles

Here are the steps you should follow to use Allblox Battles codes properly:

  1. Launch Allblox Battles in Roblox.
  2. Press the four-square button and select the Code tab.
  3. Type a code into the text field.
  4. Click OK and obtain your goodies.

Now that you’ve claimed all these freebies, it’s time to look for more codes in our Tongue Battles Codes and Slap Battles Codes articles so that you can have more fun in those games, too!

