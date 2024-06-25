Allblox Battles Codes (June 2024)

Updated June 25, 2024
We added the latest codes!
Recommended Videos
Blow bubbles to send your opponents soaring high, or knock them down with a plunger until they fall into the burning lava below, bringing you joyful victory. While a bat is strong, there are other powerful weapons you can wield, and thankfully, Allblox Battles codes can help you obtain them.
All Allblox Battles Codes List
Active Allblox Battles Codes
- TUIFMCF3: Use for x100 Gold (New)
- spear: Use for x600 Gold (New)
- allblox: Use for x200 Gold
- OE0EGXI2: Use for x100 Gold
- bowandarrow: Use for x300 Gold
- sniper: Use for x200 Gold
- longsword: Use for x300 Gold
- lasergun: Use for x200 Gold
- battleaxe: Use for x300 Gold
Expired Allblox Battles Codes
- There are currently no expired Allblox Battles codes.
Related: Element Battles Codes
How to Redeem Codes for Allblox Battles
Here are the steps you should follow to use Allblox Battles codes properly:
- Launch Allblox Battles in Roblox.
- Press the four-square button and select the Code tab.
- Type a code into the text field.
- Click OK and obtain your goodies.
Now that you’ve claimed all these freebies, it’s time to look for more codes in our Tongue Battles Codes and Slap Battles Codes articles so that you can have more fun in those games, too!
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy