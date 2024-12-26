Best Anime Adventures Unit Tier List [Christmas Rerelease]

Anime Adventures has a lot of units being released and re-released from the old version, so it’s difficult to keep track of the best ones. I’ll show you the most optimal hybrid, hill, and ground meta units for both DPS and Support. Here’s my complete Anime Adventures unit tier list.

Complete Anime Adventures Tier List

Always spend on Banners with the Meta and S Tier units below, as those are the best Mythics in the game. As for the A-Tier, it’s a mix of the weakest Mythics and the strongest Legendaries. The B-Tier has the rest of the Legendaries with the best Epics in the game. Then the C-Tier has the rest of Epics and some great Rare starters. Note that if a unit is not on the list it’s either underpowered or it hasn’t been re-released yet. Check out the ranking explanations below.

Meta

(Must-have) Shinobi (Awakened), Vegito (Carrot SIII + Vego Mage), Berserker, Anz, Alocard (Vampire King), Bulby (Meta Farm), Reliable Student, Bubblegum, Siren, Elf Mage, Cream, JIO (Over Heaven), Fox Ninja (Sage), Golden King, Carrot (Super III), Dark Mage, Illusionist (Transcendent) S Tier

(Always Roll) Calm Killer, Captain (Timeskip), Paradox, Vego (Mage), Delinquent (Serious), Izo (Black Fire), Sword Queen, Griffin, Dreamer, Captain (God), Elf Hero, Tamiki, Elfy, Gene (Adult), Lucifer (For Anz), Priest, Hubris (Night), Hex, Thunder Maid, Faker, Cherub, Gravity Navy, Spirit Reaper (Dusk), Time Wizard, Crusader, Menace A Tier Arlem, Sepsis, Iron Knight, Mochi, Iceclaw (Rebirth), Honey, Ghost-kun, Spearer, Crush (Higher for Shields), Devil Boss, Shade Sorcerer, Operator (Heart), Illusionist, Toad Sensei, Itukoda, Lilia, Origami, Bloodcry, Idol, Tango (Score), Jose (Shining Gem), Golden Tyrant, JIO, Carrot Black, Light Admiral, Silent, Hammergirl B Tier Commander, Flame Wizard, Blackhair, Gajoze, Ghoul (Centipede), Zorrawk, Usurper, Juvy, Agony, Magician, Izo, Norro, Iceclaw, Gold Boy, Snow Reaper, Touci, Wind Dragon, Gene, Carrot (Super), C.E.O, Delinquent, Killer, Karyn C Tier Lotus Samurai, Tyrant (Final), Operator, Spirit Reaper (Masked), Sandy, Zaptsu, Copy Ninja, Beast, Cyborg, Sand Ninja, Johna, Spirit Reaper, Demon Girl, Ghoul, Zen (Decent Cheap Starter Early) D Tier Jose, Fox Ninja, Joykid, Carrot, Kolo, Shinobi, Vego, Aman, Blossom, Captain, Joan, Demonkiller

Anime Adventures Unit Tier List Explained

Here are ranking explanations for all crucial Secret, Mythic, and Legendary units in the game so you have a better idea why they’re ranked the way they are:

Shinobi (Awakened): This is one of the best DPS units in the game with incredible Burn. It’s much better than Izo.

This is one of the best DPS units in the game with incredible Burn. It’s much better than Izo. Vegito (Carrot SIII + Vego Mage): Always roll for Carrot Super III and Vego Mage since they’re both great DPS units but also fuse into one of the Meta carries Vegito.

Always roll for Carrot Super III and Vego Mage since they’re both great DPS units but also fuse into one of the Meta carries Vegito. Berserker : A Meta AOE Bleed damage unit.

: A Meta AOE Bleed damage unit. Anz : Incredible DPS and you can get him via Lucifer.

: Incredible DPS and you can get him via Lucifer. Bulby : She’s the best Legendary Farm unit, which is why she’s Meta.

: She’s the best Legendary Farm unit, which is why she’s Meta. Reliable Student : One of the best supports in the game, reaching up to 80% AOE slow with upgrades.

: One of the best supports in the game, reaching up to 80% AOE slow with upgrades. Paradox & Delinquent (Serious): These both have decent DPS but you want them because they globally stun every unit on the board.

These both have decent DPS but you want them because they globally stun every unit on the board. Sword Queen : One of the best ground DPS units in the game.

: One of the best ground DPS units in the game. Time Wizard : A great support unit but not necessarily Meta.

: A great support unit but not necessarily Meta. Honey & Captain (Timeskip): Honey has incredible single-target damage, so she’s an incredible unit to roll for if you want to farm Story quests. Definitely get her as a beginner. The Captain is similar but he’s also decent in other modes.

Honey has incredible single-target damage, so she’s an incredible unit to roll for if you want to farm Story quests. Definitely get her as a beginner. The Captain is similar but he’s also decent in other modes. Crush : He’s either Meta or not that great depending on if you’re going up against shields. He destroys shields but otherwise doesn’t have the best DPS.

: He’s either Meta or not that great depending on if you’re going up against shields. He destroys shields but otherwise doesn’t have the best DPS. Shade Sorcerer: If you’re going for a full Magic unit build, this is an SSS Tier unit because he makes enemies take more damage from Magic.

Best Anime Adventures Unit Banners

You summon units through the Summoning station on the left side of your screen but be sure to check which units are featured in each banner. Don’t just roll for any Mythic unit, instead, I would recommend checking the Meta and S-Tier sections in the tier list above and rolling if you see those. Also, note that if a banner changes, it resets your Pity. Be sure to save up your gems and spend all of them for the Pity on a banner of your choice right away.

And that’s my best Anime Adventures units tier list. Check out our Anime Adventures codes to get free goodies in the game.

