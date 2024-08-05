Anime Ascensions Simulator Codes (August 2024)

Updated: August 5, 2024
We added more codes!
Recommended Videos
Step into a Roblox experience inspired by your favorite anime shows, explore various worlds, and clash swords with the most powerful beings around! As you train your hero and progress through the game, Anime Ascensions Simulator codes will help you with potions, tokens, and other useful goodies.
All Anime Ascensions Simulator Codes List
Active Anime Ascensions Simulator Codes
- 500Likes: Use for a Strength Potion
- Update1: Use for a Strength Potion, Gem Potion, and 10 Slayer Mark Tokens
- AnimeAscensionsSimulator: Use for a Luck Potion and Drops Potion
- 500Concurrent: Use for a Luck Potion and Drops Potion
- 1kConcurrent: Use for 2 Strength Potions, 2 Gem Potions, 2 Drops Potions, 2 Luck Potions, and 5 Slayer Mark Tokens
Expired Anime Ascensions Simulator Codes
- BugFixed
- GroupRewards
- 100Likes
- Release
- 100concurrent
Related: Anime Defenders Codes
How to Redeem Codes in Anime Ascensions Simulator
Your Anime Ascensions Simulator codes await you, and you can redeem them in a few easy steps:
- Launch Anime Ascensions Simulator in Roblox.
- Click the shopping basket button (1) on the left.
- Click the Codes button (2) on the right side of the pop-up window to reach the code redemption box.
- Type your codes into the Enter Code field (3).
- Click Redeem (4) to collect your rewards.
Find your way to more rewards in similar games by visiting our Anime Last Stand Codes and Anime Spirits Codes articles, too!
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
Published: Aug 5, 2024 08:40 am