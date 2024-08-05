Anime Ascensions Simulator official promo artwork.
Image via Anime Ascend Team
Anime Ascensions Simulator Codes (August 2024)

Jovan Krstić
Jovan Krstić
Published: Aug 5, 2024 08:40 am

Updated: August 5, 2024

We added more codes!

Step into a Roblox experience inspired by your favorite anime shows, explore various worlds, and clash swords with the most powerful beings around! As you train your hero and progress through the game, Anime Ascensions Simulator codes will help you with potions, tokens, and other useful goodies.

All Anime Ascensions Simulator Codes List

Active Anime Ascensions Simulator Codes

  • 500Likes: Use for a Strength Potion
  • Update1: Use for a Strength Potion, Gem Potion, and 10 Slayer Mark Tokens
  • AnimeAscensionsSimulator: Use for a Luck Potion and Drops Potion
  • 500Concurrent: Use for a Luck Potion and Drops Potion
  • 1kConcurrent: Use for 2 Strength Potions, 2 Gem Potions, 2 Drops Potions, 2 Luck Potions, and 5 Slayer Mark Tokens

Expired Anime Ascensions Simulator Codes

  • BugFixed
  • GroupRewards
  • 100Likes
  • Release
  • 100concurrent

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Ascensions Simulator

Your Anime Ascensions Simulator codes await you, and you can redeem them in a few easy steps:

How to redeem codes in Anime Ascensions Simulator.
Image by The Escapist
  1. Launch Anime Ascensions Simulator in Roblox.
  2. Click the shopping basket button (1) on the left.
  3. Click the Codes button (2) on the right side of the pop-up window to reach the code redemption box.
  4. Type your codes into the Enter Code field (3).
  5. Click Redeem (4) to collect your rewards.

Jovan Krstić
Jovan Krstić
Jovan, a Codes Writer at GAMURS, applies his extensive gaming background and research skills to uncover every available code. His gaming interests span genres such as racing, horror, first-person shooters, and RPGs. Outside of work, he enjoys competitive gaming in Destiny 2, ranking up in EA FC's Ultimate Team, and playing Overcooked 2.