Anime Ascensions Simulator Codes (August 2024)

Updated: August 5, 2024 We added more codes!

Step into a Roblox experience inspired by your favorite anime shows, explore various worlds, and clash swords with the most powerful beings around! As you train your hero and progress through the game, Anime Ascensions Simulator codes will help you with potions, tokens, and other useful goodies.

All Anime Ascensions Simulator Codes List

Active Anime Ascensions Simulator Codes

500Likes : Use for a Strength Potion

: Use for a Strength Potion Update1 : Use for a Strength Potion, Gem Potion, and 10 Slayer Mark Tokens

: Use for a Strength Potion, Gem Potion, and 10 Slayer Mark Tokens AnimeAscensionsSimulator : Use for a Luck Potion and Drops Potion

: Use for a Luck Potion and Drops Potion 500Concurrent : Use for a Luck Potion and Drops Potion

: Use for a Luck Potion and Drops Potion 1kConcurrent: Use for 2 Strength Potions, 2 Gem Potions, 2 Drops Potions, 2 Luck Potions, and 5 Slayer Mark Tokens

Expired Anime Ascensions Simulator Codes

BugFixed

GroupRewards

100Likes

Release

100concurrent

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Ascensions Simulator

Your Anime Ascensions Simulator codes await you, and you can redeem them in a few easy steps:

Image by The Escapist

Launch Anime Ascensions Simulator in Roblox. Click the shopping basket button (1) on the left. Click the Codes button (2) on the right side of the pop-up window to reach the code redemption box. Type your codes into the Enter Code field (3). Click Redeem (4) to collect your rewards.

