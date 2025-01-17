Official Anime Auto Chess Release Date and Gameplay

The long-awaited Anime TFT is finally arriving! Anime Auto Chess is set to officially launch in January, featuring numerous new elements, customizations, and game modes. Let us take a closer look at the official Anime Auto Chess release date and trailer.

Anime Auto Chess is set to be officially released on January 17th, 20:00 EST. After many cycles of game testing and early access, we have finally received an official release date to look forward to. The lucky few who have tested the game or had early access can look forward to some exciting in-game loot and features.

Anime Auto Chess Gameplay Reveal

The official AAC gameplay reveal showcases a bunch of thrilling new mechanics and exciting new characters. Key features to focus on are the impressive HUB world and the quality-of-life upgrades. We also get a glimpse into the interesting and refreshing battle system, which long-time fans of the Auto Chess genre are surely going to fall in love with.

Anime Auto Chess Discord Server

Make sure to join the official Anime Auto Chess Discord server and join the channels where you can find tons of information about the game, such as updates, new characters, and fixes. Don’t forget to check the giveaways channel regularly for a chance to get some freebies. You can also get advice and helpful tips from long-time players in the questions and general channels.

Does Anime Auto Chess have a Trello/Wiki?

Sadly, there is no information about the creation of a Trello or the associated Wiki page at the moment. But with the game’s success, the creation of such threads is soon to follow, so stay tuned for more information.

I hope the above info sets you up for the release of Anime Auto Chess. If you are looking for more Roblox guides, codes, and more, then check out the Roblox section of Escapist.

