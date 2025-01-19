Anime Auto Chess Trait Tier List [UPDATED] (January 2025)

In Anime Auto Chess, traits are attributes that provide percentage-based buffs like boosted attack, defense, or attack speed and sometimes give unique effects that can change how your champions perform in battle. These traits are super important since they boost a character’s stats and skills, helping them stand out in fights. Below is our Anime Auto Chess Trait tier list.

Anime Auto Chess Trait Tier List

Tier Traits S Deity, Blade Master, Blood Lust, Godspeed, Harvester, AD Carrier A Scholar, Guardian, Scaredy Cat B Strong III, Critical Chance III, Nimble III, Flexibility III, Fortitude III, Nimble III, Reinforce III, C Adept, Deft Hand III, Nimble II, Resistance II, Reinforce II, Flexibility II, Strong I, Intelligence I, Critical Chance I, Fortitude I, Deft Hand I D Nimble I, Resistance I, Reinforce I, Flexibility I List by Escapist

Saving Reroll Tokens is crucial for optimizing your character’s potential, as they let you strategically improve your traits without wasting resources. By saving tokens, you can prioritize the enhancement of your strongest champions, and consult our Anime Auto Chess Trait tier list for more info.

Traits like Deity, Blade Master, and Godspeed are especially valuable, as they significantly boost damage, speed, and survivability. These traits ensure that your characters perform at their best in combat and can conquer even the most challenging encounters.

Anime Auto Chess Trait List

Here is the Official Anime Auto Chess Trait list:

Trait Rarity & Chance Effect Deity Legendary (0.10%) +25% Attack Damage

+25% Ability Power

+5% Armor

+5% Resistance

+15% Mana Gain

+15% Ability Haste

+10% Attack Speed

[Judgement]

[Ascend] Blade Master Legendary (0.10%) +10% Attack Damage

+10% Ability Power

+25% Mana Gain

+10% Ability Haste

+8% Parry Chance

+2% Dodge Chance

+11.5% Attack Speed

+[Blade Engage]

+[God Slayer] Blood Lust Legendary (0.20%) TBA GodSpeed Legendary (0.30%) TBA Harvester Legendary (0.30%) +12.5% Attack Damage

+12.5% Ability Damage

+15% Mana Gain

+10% Ability Haste

+12.5% Attack Speed

Harvester – On dealing damage to an enemy with less than 5% + [2.5*Upgrades]% HP will instant Harvest their soul. Scholar Epic (5%) +25% Ability Power

+25% Mana Gain

+5% Ability Haste Scaredy Cat Epic (5%) +15% Attack Speed

+35% Movement Speed

+10% Mana Gain

+4% Dodge Chance

+8% Parry Chance Adept Epic (5%) +65% Bonus EXP Guardian Epic (5%) TBA AD Carrier Epic (5%) +12% Attack Damage

+12% Attack Speed

+10% Critical Chance

+10% Critical Damage Deft Hand III Rare (20%) +12.5% Attack Speed Flexibility III Rare (20%) +3% Dodge Chance

+6% Parry Chance Strong III Rare (20%) +17.5% Attack Damage Fortitude III Rare (20%) +17.5% HP Nimble III Rare (20%) +37.5% Movement Speed Reinforce III Rare (20%) +9% Armor Intelligence III Rare (20%) +17.5% Ability Power Critical Chance III Rare (20%) +15% Critical Chance Resistance III Rare (20%) +9% Resistance Deft Hand II Uncommon (34%) +10% Attack Speed Flexibility II Uncommon (34%) +2% Dodge Chance

+4% Parry Chance Strong II Uncommon (34%) +12.5% Attack Damage Fortitude II Uncommon (34%) +12.5% HP Nimble II Uncommon (34%) +25% Movement Speed Reinforce II Uncommon (34%) +5.75% Armor Intelligence II Uncommon (34%) +Wisdom Critical Chance II Uncommon (34%) +10% Critical Chance Resistance II Uncommon (34%) +5.75% Resistance Deft Hand I Common (40%) +5% Attack Speed Flexibility I Common (40%) +1% Dodge Chance

+2% Parry Chance Strong I Common (40%) +7.5% Attack Damage Fortitude I Common (40%) +7.5% HP Nimble I Common (40%) +12.5% Movement Speed Reinforce I Common (40%) +2.5% Armor Intelligence I Common (40%) +7.5% Ability Power Critical Chance I Common (40%) +5% Critical Chance Resistance I Common (40%) +2.5% Resistance

Some traits in AAC, like those with a 0.10% chance to appear, are extremely rare and may take many tries to get. But don’t be discouraged if you don’t get them immediately, luck is on the side of those that persist.

How Do I Get Traits?

Even though traits are very powerful, getting them is as easy as a few clicks:

Image by Escapist

1 . Launch Anime Auto Chess on Roblox

. Launch on Roblox 2 . Click the Teleport (1) button on the main screen

. Click the button on the main screen 3. Click the Manufacture (2) button

Image by Escapist

4 . Click the Trait (3) button

. Click the button 5 . Click the Reroll for 1x (4) button and enjoy

. Click the button and enjoy 6. To view the percentages, names, and more, click the Index (5) button

Where Do I Find More Information About Traits?

If you are searching for more information about traits, the Anime Auto Chess Discord server and the RealBigCityBois Roblox group are the places to look. To make things easier, bookmark this article and swing by every now and then to snag the latest updates.

What is Anime Auto Chess?

Dive into Anime Auto Chess, a game bursting with a vibrant multiverse and powerful champions, each with their own unique stories, abilities, and stats. It’s a fresh take on tower defense, combining strategy and tactics for some epic showdowns. You can upgrade your champions on the fly to snag special perks, so be smart about where you place them to take down your enemies. With endless strategies to explore, AAC is your gateway to an awesome adventure.

After going through the tier list and finding the best traits to roll for in AAC, it’s time to start saving rerolls! And what better way to get rerolls than our Anime Auto Chess codes article?

