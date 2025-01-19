Forgot password
Guides

Anime Auto Chess Trait Tier List [UPDATED] (January 2025)

Limitless trait when? 🤔
Nemanja Peric
|

Published: Jan 19, 2025 10:38 am

In Anime Auto Chess, traits are attributes that provide percentage-based buffs like boosted attack, defense, or attack speed and sometimes give unique effects that can change how your champions perform in battle. These traits are super important since they boost a character’s stats and skills, helping them stand out in fights. Below is our Anime Auto Chess Trait tier list.

Table of Contents

Anime Auto Chess Trait Tier List

TierTraits
SDeity, Blade Master, Blood Lust, Godspeed, Harvester, AD Carrier
AScholar, Guardian, Scaredy Cat
BStrong III, Critical Chance III, Nimble III, Flexibility III, Fortitude III, Nimble III, Reinforce III,
CAdept, Deft Hand III, Nimble II, Resistance II, Reinforce II, Flexibility II, Strong I, Intelligence I, Critical Chance I, Fortitude I, Deft Hand I
DNimble I, Resistance I, Reinforce I, Flexibility I
List by Escapist

Saving Reroll Tokens is crucial for optimizing your character’s potential, as they let you strategically improve your traits without wasting resources. By saving tokens, you can prioritize the enhancement of your strongest champions, and consult our Anime Auto Chess Trait tier list for more info.

Traits like Deity, Blade Master, and Godspeed are especially valuable, as they significantly boost damage, speed, and survivability. These traits ensure that your characters perform at their best in combat and can conquer even the most challenging encounters.

Anime Auto Chess Trait List

Here is the Official Anime Auto Chess Trait list:

TraitRarity & ChanceEffect
DeityLegendary (0.10%)+25% Attack Damage
+25% Ability Power
+5% Armor
+5% Resistance
+15% Mana Gain
+15% Ability Haste
+10% Attack Speed
[Judgement]
[Ascend]
Blade MasterLegendary (0.10%)+10% Attack Damage
+10% Ability Power
+25% Mana Gain
+10% Ability Haste
+8% Parry Chance
+2% Dodge Chance
+11.5% Attack Speed
+[Blade Engage]
+[God Slayer]
Blood LustLegendary (0.20%)TBA
GodSpeedLegendary (0.30%)TBA
HarvesterLegendary (0.30%)+12.5% Attack Damage
+12.5% Ability Damage
+15% Mana Gain
+10% Ability Haste
+12.5% Attack Speed
Harvester – On dealing damage to an enemy with less than 5% + [2.5*Upgrades]% HP will instant Harvest their soul.
ScholarEpic (5%)+25% Ability Power
+25% Mana Gain
+5% Ability Haste
Scaredy CatEpic (5%)+15% Attack Speed
+35% Movement Speed
+10% Mana Gain
+4% Dodge Chance
+8% Parry Chance
AdeptEpic (5%)+65% Bonus EXP
GuardianEpic (5%)TBA
AD CarrierEpic (5%)+12% Attack Damage
+12% Attack Speed
+10% Critical Chance
+10% Critical Damage
Deft Hand IIIRare (20%)+12.5% Attack Speed
Flexibility IIIRare (20%)+3% Dodge Chance
+6% Parry Chance
Strong IIIRare (20%)+17.5% Attack Damage
Fortitude IIIRare (20%)+17.5% HP
Nimble IIIRare (20%)+37.5% Movement Speed
Reinforce IIIRare (20%)+9% Armor
Intelligence IIIRare (20%)+17.5% Ability Power
Critical Chance IIIRare (20%)+15% Critical Chance
Resistance IIIRare (20%)+9% Resistance
Deft Hand IIUncommon (34%)+10% Attack Speed
Flexibility IIUncommon (34%)+2% Dodge Chance
+4% Parry Chance
Strong IIUncommon (34%)+12.5% Attack Damage
Fortitude IIUncommon (34%)+12.5% HP
Nimble IIUncommon (34%)+25% Movement Speed
Reinforce IIUncommon (34%)+5.75% Armor
Intelligence IIUncommon (34%)+Wisdom
Critical Chance IIUncommon (34%)+10% Critical Chance
Resistance IIUncommon (34%)+5.75% Resistance
Deft Hand ICommon (40%)+5% Attack Speed
Flexibility ICommon (40%)+1% Dodge Chance
+2% Parry Chance
Strong ICommon (40%)+7.5% Attack Damage
Fortitude ICommon (40%)+7.5% HP
Nimble ICommon (40%)+12.5% Movement Speed
Reinforce ICommon (40%)+2.5% Armor
Intelligence ICommon (40%)+7.5% Ability Power
Critical Chance ICommon (40%)+5% Critical Chance
Resistance ICommon (40%)+2.5% Resistance

Some traits in AAC, like those with a 0.10% chance to appear, are extremely rare and may take many tries to get. But don’t be discouraged if you don’t get them immediately, luck is on the side of those that persist.

How Do I Get Traits?

Even though traits are very powerful, getting them is as easy as a few clicks:

Steps on how to get to the Trait Reroll screen in Anime Auto Chess
  • 1. Launch Anime Auto Chess on Roblox
  • 2. Click the Teleport (1) button on the main screen
  • 3. Click the Manufacture (2) button
Image showing how to Reroll Traits and more in Anime Auto Chess
  • 4. Click the Trait (3) button
  • 5. Click the Reroll for 1x (4) button and enjoy
  • 6. To view the percentages, names, and more, click the Index (5) button

Where Do I Find More Information About Traits?

If you are searching for more information about traits, the Anime Auto Chess Discord server and the RealBigCityBois Roblox group are the places to look. To make things easier, bookmark this article and swing by every now and then to snag the latest updates.

What is Anime Auto Chess?

Dive into Anime Auto Chess, a game bursting with a vibrant multiverse and powerful champions, each with their own unique stories, abilities, and stats. It’s a fresh take on tower defense, combining strategy and tactics for some epic showdowns. You can upgrade your champions on the fly to snag special perks, so be smart about where you place them to take down your enemies. With endless strategies to explore, AAC is your gateway to an awesome adventure.

After going through the tier list and finding the best traits to roll for in AAC, it’s time to start saving rerolls! And what better way to get rerolls than our Anime Auto Chess codes article?

