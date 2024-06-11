Anime Speed Race promo art
Image via Legendary Animes
Anime Speed Race Codes (June 2024)

If you’ve ever wanted to try out the iconic Naruto run, now’s your chance. Are you as swift as Saitama? Can you outrun the tenacious Super Saiyans? Find out in Anime Speed Race. And, if you want to get an extra boost, redeem Anime Speed Race codes.

All Anime Speed Race Codes List

Anime Speed Race Codes (Working)

  • ANIME: Use for 30 minutes of Strength Boost

Anime Speed Race Codes (Expired)

  • update4
  • release

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Speed Race

Redeeming Anime Speed Race codes is easy. Follow the instructions below:

How to redeem Anime Speed Race codes
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Launch Anime Speed Race on Roblox.
  2. Click the Codes button on the right side of the screen.
  3. Insert a code into the Enter Code text box.
  4. Press Redeem and enjoy your rewards.

