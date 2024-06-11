Anime Speed Race Codes (June 2024)

Updated: June 11, 2024 We added a new code!

If you’ve ever wanted to try out the iconic Naruto run, now’s your chance. Are you as swift as Saitama? Can you outrun the tenacious Super Saiyans? Find out in Anime Speed Race. And, if you want to get an extra boost, redeem Anime Speed Race codes.

All Anime Speed Race Codes List

Anime Speed Race Codes (Working)

ANIME: Use for 30 minutes of Strength Boost

Anime Speed Race Codes (Expired) show more update4

release show less

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Speed Race

Redeeming Anime Speed Race codes is easy. Follow the instructions below:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Launch Anime Speed Race on Roblox. Click the Codes button on the right side of the screen. Insert a code into the Enter Code text box. Press Redeem and enjoy your rewards.

