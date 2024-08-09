Are There Skechers One Piece Shoes? Answered

Although anime is gradually becoming more accepted in mainstream media, it’s still rare for series to venture outside of convention. Jujutsu Kaisen broke that mold by crossing over with the McDonald’s franchise, but did One Piece do it first?

Recommended Videos

Are There Really One Piece Shoes?

One Piece is widely considered to be one of the “Big Three” anime series, and for good reason: both the original manga and its original adaptation have been around since the late 90s. The popular series reached new heights last year with the release of a well-received live action series that debuted on Netflix, and a highly anticipated second season is expected in late 2025.

With this in mind, it should come as no surprise that yes, Toei Animation actually collaborated with Skechers to produce a line of shoes based on One Piece. However, the footwear was actually first released years ago, far before the series was adapted into live action by Netflix.

The One Piece/Skechers Shoe Collections

Skechers and Toei Animation first formed a partnership in 2018 and have since created a total of four collections under the Skechers x One Piece label. Although the products are primarily shoes, there have also been a number of other articles of clothing produced, such as t-shirts and hats.

The first collection of One Piece shoes was made exclusively for women and was released in Asia in January 2018. The shoes migrated into America and Europe in July of the same year, sold for $120, and had six styles, each modeled after a character on the show: Luffy, Chopper, Sanji, Zoro, Law, and of course, the pink-wearing Doflamingo.

The Skechers D’Lites 3.0 x One Piece collection came next, improving on the original model by now including both men’s sizes as well as women’s. The shoes were introduced in 2019, sold for $90, and introduced designs for Jimbei, Whitebeard, Blackbeard, Marco, and Boa Hancock, in addition to main character Luffy. When introduced in Singapore in March 2019, the collection also included a Luffy tote bag and an exclusive One Piece baseball cap that were given to buyers who purchased the shoes.

Via Skechers

The third collection changed the focus to summer products and also came out in 2019. Releasing exclusively in Singapore in August, this set consisted of slides, shirts, and hoodies and was themed after the Straw Hat Pirates, Heart Pirates, Sun Pirates, Kuja Pirates, Whitebeard Pirates, and the Blackbeard Pirates.

Via Skechers

The fourth and final Skechers x One Piece collection to date was released in Singapore in September 2021 and refocused on sneakers, which now included child sizes as well and men’s, women’s, and unisex styles. This collection also included clothing, and anyone purchasing One Piece products in store also received a free lanyard and mask holder set. There was also a women’s shoe released in Hong Kong under this collection, modeled after the character Usopp.

In short, there are indeed One Piece shoes that were produced under a collaborative partnership between Toei Animation and Skechers, but actually tracking down a pair of these treasures might be a task worthy of the Straw Hat Pirates themselves.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy