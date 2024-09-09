Arifureta: From Commonplace to World’s Strongest Season 3 Episode Release Dates & Time

Arifureta: From Commonplace to World’s Strongest is finally back with Season 3 ready to add life to the Fall 2024 anime season. Fans who are eager for the next chapter of this story can check it out as episodes land on the following dates.

When Does Arifureta: From Commonplace to World’s Strongest Season 3 Release?

The first episode of Arifureta: From Commonplace to World’s Strongest Season 3 will be released on Oct. 14, 2024. The series will then continue with weekly episodes into 2025, so you’ve got a lot of Arifureta to look forward to.

Season 3 is expected to have 16 episodes in total that will begin airing in October and then continue all the way to late January 2025. Here are the important dates for when each episode will be released.

Episode Release Date Episode 1 Oct. 14 Episode 2 Oct. 21 Episode 3 Oct. 28 Episode 4 Nov. 4 Episode 5 Nov. 11 Episode 6 Nov. 18 Episode 7 Nov. 25 Episode 8 Dec. 2 Episode 9 Dec. 9 Episode 10 Dec. 16 Episode 11 Dec. 23 Episode 12 Dec. 30 Episode 13 Jan. 6 Episode 14 Jan. 13 Episode 15 Jan. 20 Episode 16 Jan. 27

Anime is often affected by delays, however, if any episodes are postponed then this article will be updated so feel free to check back later so you know exactly what is going on.

What Time Do New Episodes of Arifureta Season 3 Release?

Season 3 of Arifureta will broadcast episodes in Japan at 11 pm on Mondays JST, and we expect that it will be released on streaming services in the United States sometime in the morning of the same day.

When we get closer to the release of Season 3 the exact time will be revealed and when that happens this article will be updated to keep you in the loop. In the meantime add Oct. 14 to your calendar and you’re all set to enjoy the anime when it gets here.

Seasons one and two of Arifureta are available to binge through on Crunchyroll now.

