Assassin’s Creed Mirage Release Date Moves Up One Week

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is launching one week earlier than previously planned, with Ubisoft announcing a new release date of October 5, 2023. The publisher announced the news on social media, shocking fans with the news that the wait for the next entry in its history-hopping franchise just got quite a bit shorter. The company also revealed that the project has officially gone gold, meaning all major development work has finally been completed, and the team is ready to unleash their project on the world.

“On behalf of the entire team, we can’t wait for you to explore 9th Century Baghdad with Basim,” Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed Mirage release date announcement says.

Ubisoft’s decision to move up its Assassin’s Creed Mirage release date from the originally planned October 12 date might be part of an effort to avoid competition with other major launches later in the month, such as Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Alan Wake 2, The Lords of the Fallen, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, and Metal Gear Solid Master Collection: Vol. 1. Still, in a time where most games are hit with major delays, it’s refreshing to know that the wait for one of this year’s biggest releases is actually a bit shorter than planned. It’s especially nice considering Ubisoft is looking to shake things up with its October outing. The company previously stated that Assassin’s Creed Mirage will be much shorter than games like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, with playtime estimates hovering around 25-30 hours for completionists. Pre-release footage has also promised a more stealth-oriented experience that goes back to the franchise’s roots.

It should be smooth sailing to the new Assassin’s Creed Mirage release date. Until then, be sure to stay tuned for updates.

