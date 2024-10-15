What Happened To Aya Hirano and Masashi Taniguchi From Chainsaw Man? Explained

Two prominent figures in the anime world have made headlines once again. Fans of Chainsaw Man who have watched its stage play know Aya Hirano as Makima and Masashi Taniguchi as Kishibe. But what happened to the actors?

What Happened To Chainsaw Man’s Aya Hirano and Masashi Taniguchi?

Image via Mappa

Masashi Taniguchi confirmed on Instagram that Aya Hirano and him were discussing their divorce through lawyers. He expressed his desire to keep matters private. Hirano echoed similar sentiments, mentioning that she could not speak much on the matter as negotiations were ongoing.

After the news broke, fans expressed mixed emotions. While some offered support and were understanding, others were shocked and saddened, unable to come to terms with it.

However, despite their personal challenges, Hirano and Taniguchi’s contributions to Chainsaw Man and the anime community are undeniable. They splendidly brought the characters of Makima and Kishibe to life on the stage.

Who Are Aya Hirano and Masashi Taniguchi?

Hirano is a Japanese singer and actor. For Chainsaw Man, she starred as the cunning villain Makima in the show’s stage play. She also gained popularity for voicing Haruhi Suzumiya in “The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya.” Her other roles include Lucy Heartfilia (Fairy Tale) and Amane Misa (Death Note). She has recently joined the series One Piece as Vegapunk Lilith.

Meanwhile, Taniguchi is a Japanese actor and model best known for his role as Nagare Tatsumi in the Kamen Rider series. He also starred in the Chainsaw Man stage play as Kishibe. His other works include Kamen Riders Amazons, Kyuukyuu Sentai GoGoFive, and SollievO.

How Did Aya Hirano and Masashi Taniguchi Meet?

The pair first crossed paths on the stage play adaptation of Chainsaw Man in 2023. Their onscreen chemistry as Makima and Kishibe sparked many rumors. The fans believed in a possible romantic involvement. Unsurprisingly, the speculation turned out to be true. The pair’s relationship developed rapidly, and soon, they shared the news of tying the knot.

The couple announced their marriage on January 3, 2024, through social media accounts. A joint statement expressed their joy and gratitude: “Aya Hirano and Masashi Taniguchi are pleased to announce their official union in marriage.”

However, their happiness was short-lived. Reports of a divorce emerged in September 2024. According to the Japanese tabloid Shukan Bunshun, the police even got involved. As the month neared its end, they both announced their intention to divorce.

And that’s what happened to Aya Hirano and Masashi Taniguchi from Chainsaw Man.

