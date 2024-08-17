Bad Memory Eraser Episode 5 Release Date Confirmed

Bad Memory Eraser is an original K-drama series that has been building in popularity since it premiered earlier this month on August 2nd. The series has already drawn in viewers with a compelling story about memory loss and psychology, but when can fans expect episode 5? Here’s the release date for Bad Memory Eraser episode 5.

Recommended Videos

When Does Bad Memory Eraser Episode 5 Release?

Fans of Bad Memory Eraser are in luck, as episode 5 of the K-drama has already dropped — its release date was August 16th. But Episode 6 is on the way as well and will be available on August 17th.

New episodes of Bad Memory Eraser drop every Friday and Saturday, with a total of 16 in the first season. This means that the release schedule of the remaining episodes is as follows:

Episode 6 – August 17th

Episode 7 – August 23rd

Episode 8 – August 24th

Episode 9 – August 30th

Episode 10 – August 31st

Episode 11 – September 6th

Episode 12 – September 7th

Episode 13 – September 13th

Episode 14 – September 14th

Episode 15 – September 20th

Episode 16 – September 21st

What Is Bad Memory Eraser About?

Bad Memory Eraser is a genre-blending K-drama that is a coming-of-age romance story as well as an exploration of human psychology. The series stars K-pop idol Kim Jaejoong as Lee Goon, a professional tennis player whose life is forever changed after a debilitating accident that destroys his career.

Goon is understandably distraught and soon seeks the services of a “memory eraser” meant to give him a second chance at regaining the confidence of his previous life. However, the procedure also leaves Goon believing that a troubled psychiatrist (played by Jin Se Yeon) is his first love.

In just a few episodes, Bad Memory Eraser has created a compelling coming-of-age story as well as an interesting romantic comedy. Under the direction of Yoon Ji Hoon and Kim Na Young, Bad Memory Eraser not only addresses the seriousness of brain damage but also the age-old adage of love being able to conquer all.

Bad Memory Eraser is available to stream on Viki, with new episodes dropping on Fridays and Saturdays.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy