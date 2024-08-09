Baro Ki’Teer Inventory and Recommendations in Warframe Aug 9, 2024

Baro Ki’Teer, the Void Trader, arrives in Warframe every two weeks to sell rare items from beyond the Void. You can find his full inventory below.

When does Baro appear in the game?

Baro appears every two weeks and will next arrive on August 9. He will appear at 10 am ET, and will appear on all platforms at the same time. He stays around for two days, so make sure you visit him before he leaves again. His inventory rotates randomly each time, so you know when he will be back with the items you want.

Where can Baro be found in the game?

Baro will appear on a different Relay every two weeks and can always be found in the main concourse near the two Ducat machines. You can see which relay it is because there will be a small icon next to it on the Navigation screen. Just load into the Relay, and then make your way through the main doors from the ship bay. Continue moving forward, and you will eventually come to Baro’s platform, where he stands while selling his goods.

This week, Baro has set up shop on the Larunda Relay on Mercury.

What is Baro selling today in Warframe?

Item Ducats Credits Desert Skate Floof 125 100000 Prisma Lotus Flames Sigil 55 60000 Ki’teer Syandana 500 500000 Ki’teer Sentinel Mask 500 200000 Ignis Wraith 550 250000 Axi V8 Relic 125 55000 Scimitar Cydonia Skin 375 340000 Machete Syachid Skin 375 300000 Primed Cleanse Orokin (Shotgun) 350 140000 Prisma Latron Shoulder Plate 325 220000 Prisma Latron Chest Plate 275 200000 Prisma Latron Leg Plate 300 175000 Prisma Dual Decurions 525 175000 Deimos Carnis Prex 75 100000 Vome-Fass Glyph 80 50000 Vastilok 550 325000 De Nas Pistol Skin 400 300000 Masker’s Theodolite Crewsuit 300 275000 Masker’s Theodolite Crewsuit Hood 350 375000 Masker’s Theodolite Crewsuit Sleeves 300 275000 Masker’s Theodolite Crewsuit Leggings 300 275000 Grav Lifter Factory 110 125000 Scorch 300 150000 Primed Ravage 280 100000 Primed Charged Shell 350 200000 Sands Of Inaros Blueprint 100 25000 Fae Path Ephemera 15 1000

This week’s recommendations from Baro?

Truly, it is a great week for Shotgun fans to rejoice. All the Primed Shotgun mods are worth the pain of farming up the required Ducats. Prime Charged Shell is the one you could skip if you really need to, but I would implore you to grab them all.

Newer players are really in luck this week as you can grab the Ignis Wraith, still the best weapon in the game for clearing out the Star Chart and one of the best ways to invest your time for your first 70 hours or so.

I would also strongly recommend the Vastilok. It is a very good weapon in very specific circumstances and can be built to quickly and effectively strip armor from enemies like Void Angels, thus making them much, much easier to deal with. This is a must-have as you get into the tougher parts of the late game.

How to get Ducats and Credits in Warframe

Credits are very easy to get, as all you need to do is play through missions. Enemies drop them as loot, and you are also awarded them upon completion of many missions in the game.

Ducats are much tougher to get and are a special currency that you can only earn by selling Prime items to the booths that can be found just beside Baro on the public relays.

Play missions to farm up as many Prime Relics as you can; they are drops from most missions in the game.

Take these Relics into Void Fissure, which can be accessed from the Navigation screen. Every time you kill an enemy with a golden aura, they can drop a Reactant. Picking up 10 Reactants will open the Relic.

End the mission by completing the objective, and then it is time to select your reward from the opening Relics. They will be worth 15, 45, or 100 Ducats, depending on the rarity of the item. If you are just farming for Ducats, always make sure you pick the rarest item available, as you can pick from the rewards that your teammates get.

Warframe is available to play on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and mobile.

