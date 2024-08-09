Image of female humanoid machine, Dagath, in black and holding a curved sword in Warframe artwork.
Image via Digital Extremes
Category:
Video Games
Guides

Baro Ki’Teer Inventory and Recommendations in Warframe Aug 9, 2024

Image of Aidan O'Brien
Aidan O'Brien
|

Published: Aug 9, 2024 09:37 am

Baro Ki’Teer, the Void Trader, arrives in Warframe every two weeks to sell rare items from beyond the Void. You can find his full inventory below.

Recommended Videos

When does Baro appear in the game?

Baro appears every two weeks and will next arrive on August 9. He will appear at 10 am ET, and will appear on all platforms at the same time. He stays around for two days, so make sure you visit him before he leaves again. His inventory rotates randomly each time, so you know when he will be back with the items you want.

Where can Baro be found in the game?

Baro will appear on a different Relay every two weeks and can always be found in the main concourse near the two Ducat machines. You can see which relay it is because there will be a small icon next to it on the Navigation screen. Just load into the Relay, and then make your way through the main doors from the ship bay. Continue moving forward, and you will eventually come to Baro’s platform, where he stands while selling his goods.

Screenshot by The Escapist

This week, Baro has set up shop on the Larunda Relay on Mercury.

What is Baro selling today in Warframe?

ItemDucatsCredits
Desert Skate Floof125100000
Prisma Lotus Flames Sigil5560000
Ki’teer Syandana500500000
Ki’teer Sentinel Mask500200000
Ignis Wraith550250000
Axi V8 Relic12555000
Scimitar Cydonia Skin375340000
Machete Syachid Skin375300000
Primed Cleanse Orokin (Shotgun)350140000
Prisma Latron Shoulder Plate325220000
Prisma Latron Chest Plate275200000
Prisma Latron Leg Plate300175000
Prisma Dual Decurions525175000
Deimos Carnis Prex75100000
Vome-Fass Glyph8050000
Vastilok550325000
De Nas Pistol Skin400300000
Masker’s Theodolite Crewsuit300275000
Masker’s Theodolite Crewsuit Hood350375000
Masker’s Theodolite Crewsuit Sleeves300275000
Masker’s Theodolite Crewsuit Leggings300275000
Grav Lifter Factory110125000
Scorch300150000
Primed Ravage280100000
Primed Charged Shell350200000
Sands Of Inaros Blueprint10025000
Fae Path Ephemera151000

This week’s recommendations from Baro?

Truly, it is a great week for Shotgun fans to rejoice. All the Primed Shotgun mods are worth the pain of farming up the required Ducats. Prime Charged Shell is the one you could skip if you really need to, but I would implore you to grab them all.

Newer players are really in luck this week as you can grab the Ignis Wraith, still the best weapon in the game for clearing out the Star Chart and one of the best ways to invest your time for your first 70 hours or so.

I would also strongly recommend the Vastilok. It is a very good weapon in very specific circumstances and can be built to quickly and effectively strip armor from enemies like Void Angels, thus making them much, much easier to deal with. This is a must-have as you get into the tougher parts of the late game.

How to get Ducats and Credits in Warframe

Credits are very easy to get, as all you need to do is play through missions. Enemies drop them as loot, and you are also awarded them upon completion of many missions in the game.

Ducats are much tougher to get and are a special currency that you can only earn by selling Prime items to the booths that can be found just beside Baro on the public relays.

  • Play missions to farm up as many Prime Relics as you can; they are drops from most missions in the game.
  • Take these Relics into Void Fissure, which can be accessed from the Navigation screen. Every time you kill an enemy with a golden aura, they can drop a Reactant. Picking up 10 Reactants will open the Relic.
  • End the mission by completing the objective, and then it is time to select your reward from the opening Relics. They will be worth 15, 45, or 100 Ducats, depending on the rarity of the item. If you are just farming for Ducats, always make sure you pick the rarest item available, as you can pick from the rewards that your teammates get.

Warframe is available to play on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and mobile.

Post Tag:
Warframe
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Aidan O'Brien
Aidan O'Brien
Aidan has been into movies, games, tv, and tabletop since the 80s. Rather than get bogged down in pointless nostalgia, he remains excited for all the amazing art that has yet to come. When not scribbling articles for sites like Escapist, Destructoid, or Dot Esports, he is making Youtube videos about interesting lore, or how to paint little plastic models.