Battle Pets TD Codes (July 2024)

Updated July 17, 2024 We added a new code!

Recommended Videos

Assemble your pets and take on the armada head-on in this Pokémon-inspired tower-defense game! As you progress through increasingly more difficult levels, you’ll need all the help you can get to deter the pesky minions and triumph. With Battle Pets TD codes, you might stand a chance at victory!

All Battle Pets TD Codes List

Active Battle Pets TD Codes

LaunchDay: Use for 100 Coins (New)

Expired Battle Pets TD Codes

There are currently no expired Battle Pets TD codes.

Related: The House TD Codes

How to Redeem Codes for Battle Pets TD

Redeeming Battle Pets TD codes takes almost no time at all if you follow our instructions below:

Image by The Escapist

Image by The Escapist

Launch Battle Pets TD in Roblox. Click the ABX button (1) in the bottom-left corner of the screen. Type your codes into the code text field (2). Press Enter on your keyboard, and the rewards will be yours.

Yearning for more freebies in similar tower defense experiences? Head over to our Champions TD Codes and Five Nights TD Codes articles to redeem more codes and collect valuable goodies.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy