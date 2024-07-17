Battle Pets TD official game artwork.
Image via Spectral Roblox
Category:
Video Games
Codes

Battle Pets TD Codes (July 2024)

Image of Jovan Krstić
Jovan Krstić
|

Published: Jul 17, 2024 06:59 am

Updated July 17, 2024

We added a new code!

Recommended Videos

Assemble your pets and take on the armada head-on in this Pokémon-inspired tower-defense game! As you progress through increasingly more difficult levels, you’ll need all the help you can get to deter the pesky minions and triumph. With Battle Pets TD codes, you might stand a chance at victory!

All Battle Pets TD Codes List

Active Battle Pets TD Codes

  • LaunchDay: Use for 100 Coins (New)

Expired Battle Pets TD Codes

  • There are currently no expired Battle Pets TD codes.

Related: The House TD Codes

How to Redeem Codes for Battle Pets TD

Redeeming Battle Pets TD codes takes almost no time at all if you follow our instructions below:

  • Battle Pets TD ABX button.
    Image by The Escapist
  • Battle Pets TD codes text box
    Image by The Escapist
  1. Launch Battle Pets TD in Roblox.
  2. Click the ABX button (1) in the bottom-left corner of the screen.
  3. Type your codes into the code text field (2).
  4. Press Enter on your keyboard, and the rewards will be yours.

Yearning for more freebies in similar tower defense experiences? Head over to our Champions TD Codes and Five Nights TD Codes articles to redeem more codes and collect valuable goodies.

Post Tag:
Battle Pets TD
codes
Roblox
Roblox Codes
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Jovan Krstić
Jovan Krstić
Jovan, a Codes Writer at GAMURS, applies his extensive gaming background and research skills to uncover every available code. His gaming interests span genres such as racing, horror, first-person shooters, and RPGs. Outside of work, he enjoys competitive gaming in Destiny 2, ranking up in EA FC's Ultimate Team, and playing Overcooked 2.