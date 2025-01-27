Benedict Cumberbatch Isn’t Ruling Out a Return as Sherlock — But There’s Something He Needs First

Benedict Cumberbatch’s role as the brilliant detective Sherlock Holmes in the TV series Sherlock (which ran from 2010 to 2017) endeared him to fans, and despite being eight years since the show wrapped, many are still holding out for a reunion.

Recommended Videos

We have learned never to say never, and Cumberbatch’s recent comments on the Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss-created series suggest he is open to working on the project again if the conditions are right. In a recent interview with Variety, he was asked about the likelihood of reprising the role and initially joked how it would take “a lot of money.” Jest aside, the actor also reflected on the script and how a great one may tempt him.

“It would take it to be better than it ever was,” he told the publication. “You leave them or yourselves wanting more. There’s always that itch to scratch, but I think it would have to be the superlative version of what we’ve already achieved.”

Many sequels tend to leave fans disappointed, which perhaps is why Cumberbatch’s comments aren’t exactly dripping with enthusiasm. However, despite his reluctance, creator Steven Moffat is much more passionate about the show returning for a fifth season. In 2023, he told BBC’s Today show that if Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman (who played the character John Watson) were to be on board, he would “start writing tomorrow.”

Related: Ethan Slater Celebrates Ariana Grande’s Oscar Nomination for Wicked With a Sweet Pic

There is yet another reason Cumberbatch hesitates to return to the small screen. Despite acknowledging his success in the role, he does not desire to be typecast.

“I went, ‘Guys, I know you really like Sherlock, but if you’re with me, I’m not going to always do the same thing,’” he told Variety of his comments at a fan event in Australia. “I’m not going to always be the Benedict that you expect. You might not like some of the stuff I do. I may be cute and cuddly to you at times, or ugly and untouchable. But I want to stretch myself and surprise myself and surprise you.’” Not being the Benedict we expect is precisely what makes him such an interesting actor, and he has embraced a range of roles, including performances in Star Trek Into Darkness and Doctor Strange.

Cumberbatch has undoubtedly had an exceptional career but rejects labels, including referring to himself as a “celebrity.” In the interview, he called the term “so derogatory,” adding that it “just lumps anyone famous together.” The term may be broad, but Cumberbatch is a star who will always stand out for us, whether he wants to be called a celebrity or not.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy