Who doesn’t love a solid board game with friends or family? If you need to expand your board game collection, Amazon Prime Day is a great time to do it, with many iconic games at a discount. Here are the best board game deals for Amazon Prime Day 2024.

Recommended Videos

Best Deals on Board Games for Amazon Prime Day

Whether you’re searching for your next family-friendly game night staple or a strategy game to spend hours with friends, there’s probably a Prime Day deal for you. The options for board games on sale this year are truly staggering, so we’re here to help you choose.

These are the best board game deals on Prime Day, ranked for the overall discount and just how in-demand the specific game is.

Image via Hasbro

We all know Monopoly can be a lot, especially for the kiddos, so Monopoly Junior simplifies things. This version also happens to Spider-Man-themed, so you can get the young person in your life as obsessed with Spidey as you are. It’s currently on sale for 32% off for Prime Day and is appropriate for ages 5+.

Image via Exploding Kittens LLC

Okay, this board game is admittedly more like dodgeball with burritos. But who doesn’t want to play dodgeball with burritos? Throw Throw Burrito is a fun and easy party game that’s as silly as it is enjoyable, and it’s 30% off for Prime Day. The game is suitable for groups of 2-6 players and for ages 6+.

Image via Hasbro

The Harry Potter edition of Monopoly brings a magical spin to the property collecting game, including the ability to use a broomstick or hippogriff as your playpiece. This is a must for anyone who collects all things Harry Potter or all things Monopoly, for that matter. It’s 15% off this Prime Day.

Image via Hasbro

One does not simply pass up an Amazon Prime Day deal on Lord of the Rings-themed board games. This LOTR edition of Risk takes the classic strategy game and gives it a Middle-earth twist. It’s $21% off for Prime Day and appropriate for ages 10+.

Image via Hasbro

This game puts a Disney villain twist on the classic caper-solving game, Clue. You’ll play as Ursula, Gaston, Lady Tremaine, Dr. Facilier, Mother Gothel, or Jafar as you try to clear your own name and prove whodunnit. This Disney-fied Clue game is for ages 8+ and is currently 21% off on Amazon for Prime Day.

Image via Funforge

Tokaido is a beautifully designed travel adventure game set in Japan, and it’s on massive sale this Prime Day for 43% off. You can add this anniversary edition to your board game shelves and enjoy gameplay for 2-5 players, ages 8+.

Image via Bezier Games

Werewolf is one of my friend group’s go-to choices for a fun and engaging party game, and it’s on sale for Prime Day! This hidden-identity game will have you stepping into the role of different characters, with one of you secretly hiding your werewolf identity. It’s on sale for 22% off and works great for larger groups with a play size of 3-10 players.

Image via Bethesda

Yes, you read that correctly – Fallout has a board game. If you can’t get enough of postapocalyptic adventures in the Wasteland, you can add this to your Fallout collection for 29% off during Prime Day. You can play it with 2-4 players in the recommended 14+ age range.

Image via AEG

Do you need a cozy cat puzzle game in your life? Yes, yes you do. Calico is an award-winning and family-friendly puzzle game where you make quilts to attract cats to your cozy space. It’s appropriate for ages 10+ and is on sale for 38% off the list price this Prime Day.

Image via Hasbro

Who doesn’t love Bluey? This adorable version of Trouble features Bluey, Bingo, Chili, and Bandet as playable character figures with the classic fun for players 5 years and older. It’s one sale for 21% off this Prime Day.

And those are the best board game deals for Prime Day.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy