More Bug-type Pokémon are introduced with every generation, each of them featuring the same weaknesses of Fire-, Rock-, and Flying-types, and strengths against Dark-, Psychic-, and Grass-type Pokémon. That said, if you’re looking to add some Bug-types to your party in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, then we’re here to help. Here’s our list of the best Bug-type Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet according to base stats.

A List of the Best Bug Types in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Rabsca

Rabsca is a Bug/Psychic-type Pokémon that has high Special Attack and Special Defense stats. It evolves from Rellor after you walk 1,000 steps with Rellor through the Let’s Go feature, then level it up. The effort might not be worth it for some considering its weaknesses, but its Synchronize ability allows it to be useful in battles even if it later faints.

Rabsca is best treated as a Special Attacker, with its Nature set to Modest for enhanced Special Attack. It is able to learn a slew of Special Attack-dependent moves as it levels up, such as Bug Buzz and Psychic, and players should take advantage of this by pitting Rabsca against opponents with weak Special Defense.

Vespiquen

Vespiquen is a Bug/Flying-type Pokémon that evolves from a female Combee at level 21. These can be evolved, or be commonly caught in the wild in many areas, although female Combee are rather rare. Its base Attack and Special Attack stats are decent, but its Defense and Special Defense are good. Players can enhance its offense by Terastallizing using Bug or Flying as its Tera Type.

Vespiquen compensates for its average offensive stats with its abilities. It has Pressure, which forces opponents to use 2 PP for moves, and Unnerve, which prevents opponents from using held berries, which is situational but can be very powerful. Players should focus on building up their defensive stats so that they can outlast opponents in battle.

Frosmoth

Frosmoth is an Ice/Bug-type Pokémon that evolves from Snom when leveled up with High Friendship at night. Because of its dual typing, Frosmoth is very weak against Fire- and Rock-types, and weak to Flying- and Steel-types, but is good against Grass-, Ice-, and Ground-types as well. It has very high Special Attack and can be trained to become a special attacker dealing loads of damage in battles.

What’s great about Frosmoth is that while most of its stats, especially defensive ones, are quite low to decent, it has some great abilities that can compensate and allow it to stay longer in battles. One ability, Shield Dust, blocks an attack’s additional effects from inflicting status conditions or dealing extra damage. Its other skill, Ice Scales, simply halves all damage it receives from Special Attacks.

Scizor

Scizor is a Bug/Steel-type Pokémon that evolves from Scyther when traded while holding a Metal Coat. While its HP, Special Attack, Special Defense, and Speed are decent at best, it has very high Attack and Defense stats allowing it to go toe-to-toe with most opponents. It also has one big weakness — Fire-types — but resists eight other types and has an immunity to Poison-types.

The interesting thing with Scizor is that it has an ability called Technician. This ability compensates for weak moves (those with a Base Power less than 60) by buffing the damage they deal by 50%. This can be very strong when paired with Scizor’s signature move Bullet Punch, which always goes first, or the multi-hit move Double Hit.

Heracross

Heracross is a strong Bug/Fighting-type that doesn’t have any evolutions. It can be caught in the wild to the north of Casseroya Lake and in the forests of North Province (Area Two). While it has low Special Attack stats, it has very high Attack, and decent HP, Defense, Special Defense, and Speed, making it a good Pokémon to include in your party.

The great thing about Heracross is that it has several abilities that can give it a strong advantage. It has Swarm, which enhances Bug-type attacks when its HP drops to a third of its total; Guts, which significantly boosts Attack when it has a status condition; and Moxie, which dials up its Attack stats the more opponents it knocks out in battle.

Volcarona

Volcarona is a Bug/Fire-type that evolves from Larvesta at level 59. Its dual typing changes what it is strong and weak against, and gives it several good advantages. Even though it is doubly weak against Rock, it is doubly resistant to Grass, and picks up resistances to powerful Ice-, Fairy-, and Steel-types. It has high Special Attack, Special Defense, and Speed stats, and is a fast and powerful Special attacker and defender.

Volcarona has abilities that allow it to inflict burns on opponents that use physical attacks on it (Flame Body), or allow it to boost its Bug-type moves in desperate situations (Swarm). The latter ability takes advantage of its high Special Attack stat to deal serious damage. Volcarona is hard to get before endgame, as it can only be found in Area Zero, but you can sometimes find the pre-evolution Larvesta in Asado Desert, if you search hard enough.

Slither Wing

Slither Wing is the strongest Bug-type in Gen 9, but can only be caught in Pokémon Scarlet. Pokémon Violet players who want to have this powerful Bug/Fighting type in their party can only get it by trading with other players. It is a Paradox Pokémon resembling Volcarona and has no prior or succeeding evolutions. It has the highest Attack and Special Defense stats of any Bug-type available in Scarlet and Violet, and has the highest overall stat total as well.

As a dual type, Slither Wing has added weaknesses, including a double weakness to Flying, but also additional bonuses against other types like Dark and Bug. Players can maximize their Attack power by setting their Nature to Adamant. Its ability, Protosynthesis, increases its highest stat by 30% in Harsh Sunlight or by holding a Booster Energy, making it hit even harder.

That completes our list of the best Bug-type Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Remember that, while Bug-types aren’t very strong against many types, they can be counted on to take on some hard-hitting opponents. Underestimate Bugs at your own peril. For more information/guides on Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, check out our comprehensive beginner’s guide to competitive Pokémon battles.