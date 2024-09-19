The final season of Modern Warfare 3 has arrived. Taking fans up to Black Ops 6 launch, Season 6 brings The Haunting back to Call of Duty. With it of course comes some new weapons, including a new Light Machine Gun. Here is the best Kastov LSW Loadout in Modern Warfare 3 & Warzone.

Best Kastov LSW Loadout in MW3 Multiplayer

While they may not be as favored as Assault Rifles and Sub Machine Guns, LMGs certainly have their place in the MW3 Meta. The Kastov LSW has the highest fire rate of the LMGs in MW3, as well as boasting excellent Tac Stance accuracy. Per the Call Of Duty Blog, this makes the Kastov LSW a great option for close and mid range. The Kastov LSW also has some unique attachments, including a grip which allows it to be held like a chainsaw. To make the most of this weapon and stay aggressive with it in MW3 Multiplayer, here are the best attachments for the Kastov LSW.

Bracefire-HC Grip : Improves Mobility as well as Hipfire & Tactical Stance Spread. This grip also gives the Kastov LSW a Chainsaw style hold, eliminating ads and providing a zoom and tighter spread when the ADS input is pressed.

: Improves Mobility as well as Hipfire & Tactical Stance Spread. This grip also gives the Kastov LSW a Chainsaw style hold, eliminating ads and providing a zoom and tighter spread when the ADS input is pressed. Caster-X1 Compensator : Vastly improves Horizontal Recoil and Firing Aim Stability with a slight penalty to Aim Down Sight Speed

: Vastly improves Horizontal Recoil and Firing Aim Stability with a slight penalty to Aim Down Sight Speed CLVR IV Heavy Stock : Improves Recoil Control and Gun Kick Control at the cost of Movement Speed and Aim Walking Speed.

: Improves Recoil Control and Gun Kick Control at the cost of Movement Speed and Aim Walking Speed. SL Razorhawk Laser Light : Improves Aim Walking Steadiness, Tac Stance Spread, and Sprint to Fire & ADS Speed. Laser and Flashlight are visible to enemies in ADS.

: Improves Aim Walking Steadiness, Tac Stance Spread, and Sprint to Fire & ADS Speed. Laser and Flashlight are visible to enemies in ADS. 150 Round Magazine: Improves magazine size by 50%.

With these attachments, the Kastov LSW becomes an accurate and mobile LMG with a unique place in the MW3 Meta. This is a perfect weapon to spray and pray with to get as much damage down range as possible, but still provides decent accuracy.

Best Kastov LSW Loadout in Call Of Duty: Warzone

Our Kastov LSW Loadout for Warzone fills an entirely different role than in Multiplayer. With this build, The Kastov LSW can have its recoil vastly reduced, but it becomes a slower weapon to handle. Here are the best attachments for this LMG in Warzone.

Detector V1 Grip: Improves Flinch Resistance and Gun Kick Control to stay on target under fire. Reduces Aim Walking and Sprint to Fire Speeds.

Improves Flinch Resistance and Gun Kick Control to stay on target under fire. Reduces Aim Walking and Sprint to Fire Speeds. JAK Glasses Optic : Provides a clean and clear sight for aiming and tracking targets in mid ranges.

: Provides a clean and clear sight for aiming and tracking targets in mid ranges. Mitigator X40 Heavy Barre l: Gives a 20% Reduction to all types of recoil. Makes ADS Speed, Aim Walking Speed and Sprint Speed Slower with some small penalties to Aiming Idle Sway.

l: Gives a 20% Reduction to all types of recoil. Makes ADS Speed, Aim Walking Speed and Sprint Speed Slower with some small penalties to Aiming Idle Sway. Quartermaster Suppressor : Prevents user from showing up on minimap when firing and improves all types of recoil (especially Horizontal Recoil Control) with some penalty to ADS.

: Prevents user from showing up on minimap when firing and improves all types of recoil (especially Horizontal Recoil Control) with some penalty to ADS. Spetsnaz S15 Stock: Improves Gun Kick Control and Recoil Control with a penalty to ADS Speed and Aiming Idle Sway.

With the aforementioned attachments, the Kastov LSW is a great option for support players in squads, or aggressive solo players who want to keep reloads to a minimum. With its high fire rate and magazine size, the Kastov LSW can be a great tool to break enemy armor until they have no more plates left.

