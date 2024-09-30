Best Mythic+ DPS Specs in World of Warcraft: The War Within

World of Warcraft has knocked it out of the park with The War Within expansion. We’ve got an amazing set of new talents across all classes and specs to work with. But when it comes to DPS in World of Warcraft, some specs are just a cut above the rest.

Recommended Videos

Best M+ DPS Specs for World of Warcraft: The War Within Season 1

Dungeons will always be one of my favorite aspects of World of Warcraft. Some people love the Mythic+ endgame versions of them, while other people hate them with a passion. Either way, they provide exceptional gear right now, especially the higher the keystone. Blizzard has really done a great job of giving players multiple end-game avenues to progress gear. You can PvP, Delve, Raid and do Mythic+ dungeons to get some high-item level gear.

Different DPS specs have differing strengths across all these pieces of content. The best M+ DPS class in World of Warcraft may only be mid-tier at raiding and terrible at PvP. In this guide, we’ll be honing in on the DPS specs that really shine right now in Mythic+ dungeons specifically. The choices aren’t based off of raw damage numbers alone, but on how well the specs can consistently deal top-notch damage and use utility across all the current M+ dungeons in rotation.

Rank Spec Max DPS 1 Deathbringer Frost Death Knight 1.1mil 2 Herald of the Sun Retribution Paladin 1.08mil 3 Slayer Fury Warrior 1mil 4 Sunfury Arcane Mage 990K 5 Deathstalker Assassination Rogue 1.07mil 6 Stormbringer Elemental Shaman 1.08mil 7 Scalecommander Devastation Evoker 1.08mil 8 Diabloist Destruction Warklock 1.05mil 9 Sentinel Marksmanship Hunter 1.02mil 10 Shadow-pan Windwalker Monk 1.01mil Honorable Mention – Rising Spec Keeper of the Grove Balance Druid 1.08mil

Related: How To Unlock the Earthen Race in World of Warcraft: The War Within

It is a great time to be a Death Knight player. While the Deathbringer Frost spec is currently topping the charts, Unholy builds are starting to put up similar numbers. Sample data is just too low for those builds to fairly rank them just yet, though. Herald of the Sun Retribution Paladin is not far behind in damage, however, and offers more utility than Death Knight, making it a close choice between the two. Slayer Fury Warrior is also feeling incredible in M+ right now. While they aren’t quite dealing as much max damage, they are more consistent and have a high average DPS compared to some specs ranked below them in World of Warcraft.

All the other listed specs are performing incredibly well right now across Mythic+, too. If you have any of these classes leveled up, it would be well worth trying out a build around these respective specs. For Mythic+ especially, you’ll find yourself far outpacing other specs and even variations of the same spec. Keep in mind, though, that Blizzard loves to roll out balance changes to specs. These rankings will only apply to Season 1 and are likely to be quite different in the following season.

World of Warcraft: The War Within is available to play now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy