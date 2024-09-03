How To Unlock the Earthen Race in World of Warcraft: The War Within

Ever wanted to play a Dwarf on the Horde side in World of Warcraft? Well thanks to the latest War Within expansion, you can! Here’s how to unlock the dual faction Earthen race in World of Warcraft: The War Within.

How to Unlock the Earthen Allied Race in WoW: The War Within

At the time of writing, you can’t unlock the Earthen Race in World of Warcraft: The War Within. This is because you need to complete the War Within campaign, but the campaign isn’t fully released yet. It is expected that the last quest of the campaign will become available starting on the 3rd of September. This will likely occur after the servers go down for maintenance and a new update is applied.

To unlock the Earthen Race in World of Warcraft: The War Within, you’ll need to complete the achievement Allied Races: Earthern. This achievement consists of four storylines:

The War Within Campaign

Mourning Rise

Broken Tools

Merrix and Steelvein

The War Within Campaign achievement can be completed simply by following and completing the end game questlines:

Against the Current

Ties that Bind

News from Below

The Machines March to War

A Light in the Dark

These are questlines that you complete after the leveling campaign quests that are initiated from talking with Alleria Windrunner in Dornogal. You’ll know it’s the right one because you’ll see a little Earthern Allied Race badge on the quest rewards list. Make sure to keep picking up quests after turning them in from the same NPC or other nearby quest givers. There are several quests in each questline and you will need to make sure to tick them all off to complete it properly.

For the Mourning Rise story, you’ll need to have a look on your map in the Isle of Dorn for a quest called Before I Depart. Complete the chain of quests ending in The Weight of Duty to complete the storyline.

For the Broken storyline, you’ll need to look for the quest Discarded and Broken in the Ringing Deeps. Complete the the quests ending with Reforged Purpose to earn yourself this one. Lastly, you’ll need to look for the quest How Scandalous! in Dornogal. Complete the quest line, including Bad Business, to complete the Merrix and Steelvein storyline.

After completing all the requirements for the Allied Races: Earthen achievement, you’ll finally be able to make yourself one of these hardy Dwarf subraces. They can be made on both the Alliance side and the Horde side. It’s great to have that flexibility in new races. They also have a ton of great customization options so that you can make some really cool and unique looking new toons!

World of Warcraft: The War Within is available to play now.

