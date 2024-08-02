Best Picks for the Fossil Cup in Pokemon GO Battle League (2024)

With the Fantasy Cup coming to a close in Pokemon GO, the Fossil Cup is set to return and that means new picks for the Battle League. This guide will cover which picks are the best and which team we would recommend for the best chance at success.

Best Picks for the Pokemon GO Battle League Fossil Cup

Screenshot by The Escapist.

Most of the specialized cups have six major picks that stand out among the rest and the Fossil Cup is no different. Trainers can only choose from Pokemon that have a Rock, Water, or Steel-typing. That limits the overall pool but your picks can still be dual-type. Below you can find the best six options and the attacks you need to make them the most effective.

Poliwrath – Counter (Fast Attack) and Icy Wind/Dynamic Punch (Charge Attack)

– Counter (Fast Attack) and Icy Wind/Dynamic Punch (Charge Attack) Ferrothorn – Bullet Seed (Fast Attack) and Power Whip/Thunder (Charge Attack)

– Bullet Seed (Fast Attack) and Power Whip/Thunder (Charge Attack) Lanturn – Spark (Fast Attack) and Surf/Thunderbolt (Charge Attack)

– Spark (Fast Attack) and Surf/Thunderbolt (Charge Attack) Jellicent – Hex (Fast Attack) and Surf/Shadow Ball (Charge Attack)

– Hex (Fast Attack) and Surf/Shadow Ball (Charge Attack) Registeel – Lock On (Fast Attack) and Focus Blast/Zap Cannon (Charge Attack)

– Lock On (Fast Attack) and Focus Blast/Zap Cannon (Charge Attack) Ludicolo – Razor Leaf (Fast Attack) and Ice Beam/Leaf Storm (Charge Attack)

Knowing the best six picks is just the start of a good strategy. You still need to know how to combine three of them so that you have the most effective team possible. The best teams in the Fossil Cup, that I recommend using, are Poliwrath, Ferrothorn, and Registeel. It’s hard to choose between Poliwrath and Ferrothorn for the lead but Poliwrath can hold his own against most picks. Either way, experiment to see which one you would rather have lead.

Outside of those two, Registeel has always been one of the best closers in the Great League, including for the Fantasy Cup, and that remains true here. It has tons of health and both of its Charge Attacks can decimate most of the top picks. There are always other options to use in the Fossil Cup but this is a great combination to start with.

Pokemon GO is available to play now.

