15 Best Pokemon Decorations, Ranked

One of the best things about being a grown-up Pokemon fan is being able to decorate your space to reflect your love for the franchise. Whether you’re looking for a ghost-type trainer aesthetic or to highlight your Eevee love, these best Pokemon decorations have got you covered.

Recommended Videos

Best Pokemon Decorations

Does your space need a makeover or some pops of joy to get you through the day? We scoured the internet for the best Pokemon decor on offer so you don’t have to. Here are our picks for the decorations that will make your space feel like the geeky Pokemon paradise of your dreams.

Image via Silver Buffalo

Spice up the kitchen where you cook ’em all by adding a Pokemon-themed accent. This ceramic Poke Ball cookie jar gives a pop of color and gaming-inspired joy while still being functional.

Image via The Pokemon Company

Just because they say it’s a pillow for kids doesn’t mean it has to be. This Eevee-shaped pillow could go on your kid’s bed … or in your favorite gaming chair. Really, it’s up to you, Eevee fans.

Image via Amscan

These Poke Ball-shaped paper lanterns are perfect for throwing a Pokemon party or for adding a pop of inexpensive decor to the room long-term. They come in packs of three so you can dot them around the room, or share them with a friend if you’re feeling generous.

Image via JIAKAI

This 3D, color-changing lamp will bring your favorite Pokemon to life and shed a little light on your space as well. This bright and vibrant Pokemon decoration is perfect for a gaming room or another space where you’re going for a cool, nightlife vibe.

Image via Binoster

If you’re looking for a more subtle approach to decorating your space with Pokemon, this Bulbasaur-shaped pot has got you covered. It’s sleek but still clearly a reference to the OG grass-type starter. I have one of these on my desk with a succulent in it, and it is perfection.

Image via Hot Topic

This peel-and-stick wallpaper brings the Kanto starters to your walls with ease. It’s meant to be easy to apply and easy to remove, making it a solid fit for a kid’s bedroom or for anyone looking for some Pokemon joy.

Image via The Pokemon Company

Need a place to hang your keys or your Pokemon GO Plus+? These wall hooks, featuring Pikachu, Eevee, and a Poke Ball, will get the job done and make your wall a little more fun in the process.

Image via Trends International

Get inspired to head out the door and hatch some eggs in Pokemon GO with this poster of Pikachu taking a cheerful hike.

Image via WSRXDMSN

A perfect accent for a Pokemon-themed room and the best way to warm up a space with hardwood floors, this Pokemon card area rug would be an excellent decor addition. It comes in Mewtwo or Charizard, both fan-favorite options.

Image via The Pokemon Company

What’s better than a fun decor piece that can also make you a snack? You’ll want to keep this Poke Ball popcorn maker on display for all to see.

Image via Buzz Unplugged

This unique art piece features a geometric rendering of Jigglypuff, printed onto a dictionary page. It’s the perfected elevated wall decoration that still lets people know you’re a Pokemon fan.

Image via Ammklfh

This Eeveelution diamond art coaster set is an art project when it arrives and a functional Pokemon decoration when complete. Give yourself the joy of displaying an item you helped create with this DIY crystal coaster kit.

Image via Pokelight World

For the Pokemon fan who’s always wondered what those critters are up to in their Poke Balls, this little light offers an adorable answer. The clear Poke Ball top lets us look in as the Pokemon relax, and the string lights give it a nice touch of cozy ambiance.

Image via The Pokemon Company

Snuggle up with Eevee and show everyone how much you appreciate this adorable Pokemon. This throw blanket will keep you warm and make a great accent for your space.

Image via GUAN-O

This is so adorable, it’s hard not to click “add to cart.” Snorlax enjoying some delicious noodles in vibrant neon would make a perfect addition to the kitchen or gaming space in your home. Honestly, where in your home wouldn’t you want to see Snorlax having a tasty meal?

And those are our picks for the best Pokemon decorations!

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy