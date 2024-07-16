Best Prime Day Magic: The Gathering Deals for 2024

If you’re looking for the best Prime Day Magic: The Gathering deals to spend your cash on and build up that cardboard habit, then good news, because we’ve already found them. There are some really good things on sale right now, so let’s get into it.

Recommended Videos

Sale Price: $145

Normal Price: $189

Discount: 24%

Bloomburrow takes everything we love about MTG and goes, ” What if it was all cuter?” Frankly, we respect it, and given how good Commander products have been recently, even in sets where they maybe don’t belong, you’re in safe hands going for this. It’s a nice discount, too, so if you’re excited about the set and want to go all-in, or if you’ve got a playgroup who all want a different deck, then this Bloomburron Commander deck bundle is an amazing choice.

Sale Price: $16

Normal Price: $20

Discount: 18%

This one’s a great choice for anybody who’s just starting out with MTG or looking to build a household collection for new decks. While you’ll come across a lot of basic land cards just while playing the game, if you’re new, then you’ll often find yourself lacking. This land station comes with 400 basic lands in total, which is more than enough for a whole host of drafts, sealed events, Commander decks, and basically anything else as well. Sure, it’s not flashy, but it is useful.

Sale Price: $76

Normal Price: $95

Discount: 20%

Modern Horizons 3 is a pretty good set overall, with some serious heavy hitters tucked in there to upset basically everyone until they get banned. They’re not banned yet, though, which means that getting this bundle, which comes with nine play boosters, 30 lands, and a few nifty accessories, while it’s $19 off, is a very good idea. It makes for an especially good gift as well, just in case you’re buying for the MTG player in your life who’s not you.

Sale Price: $48

Normal Price: $100

Discount: 52%

Boy, howdy is 52% off a lot. Sure, Wizards don’t like to give RRPs, but that doesn’t change the fact that getting the excellent Planeswalker Party deck from Commander Masters for over half off as part of the best Prime Day Magic: The Gathering deals is a good idea. This nets you a three-color Planeswalker deck that’s powerful to begin with but also very easy to upgrade. It also comes with a special two-card collector booster sample and a couple of other little things as well.

Sale Price: $122

Normal Price: $168

Discount: 27%

The Assassin’s Creed set only launched recently, but in MTG terms, that’s 73 years ago. Still, though, being able to get a box of 24 Universes Beyond boosters with a discount on the latest set is a great thing. It’s a good way to get people who aren’t necessarily into MTG to try the game, as well. If you’re friends with someone who loves Assassin’s Creed and they’re teetering right on the edge of the abyss that is MTG, then buying this as a gift for them or for yourself as a way to invite them over for a draft will probably seal their fate.

Sale Price: $20

Normal Price: $26

Discount: 23%

Finally, we’ve got a nice little deck box. Well, we say little, but it’s actually kind of a beast. This lovely deck box can hold two full Commander decks in sleeves, has space for a few more on top of that for your tokens and whatnot, and also has a display area to show off who’s leading the pack. It’s a great deck box with a good discount and makes for a good gift for the MTG player who already has all the cards they could ever want.

And those are the best Prime Day Magic: The Gathering deals.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy