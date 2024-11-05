The PlayStation 5 rather inarguably has the best library of horror games available on any console. That statement is all the stronger given the recent wave of remasters of classic horror games within the past few years.

Whether you’re craving a tense survival horror experience, want to blast your way through some zombies, or get wrapped up in the world’s most messed-up visual novel, there are a lot of incredible options. Here are the 10 best scary games for the PS5.

10. The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners

Until Dawn developer Supermassive Games basically specializes in horror. And yet 2022’s The Quarry is arguably their best yet. The game takes from the classic “teenagers being hunted by a monster” trope, placing the action at a summer camp. But the big twist here is that you can play all nine characters. Your decisions during gameplay will have a significant bearing on how the story plays out, including whether the characters live or die.

9. DREDGE

Considering the legacy of maritime-based scary movies like Jaws, one would think there would be more horror games on the open sea. Alas, other than Still Wakes in the Deep, a solid entry didn’t come until 2023, when Black Salt Games released their indie darling DREDGE.

DREDGE is about fishing, but you’re fishing at night and the fish are freaky. It’s an excellent choice for anyone who wants a dose of Lovecraftian horror—or for anyone looking for a unique storyline. Who would have thought that a sport usually thought to be relaxing could be this tense?

8. Doki Doki Literature Club

Doki Doki Literature Club is a very, very different kind of horror game than anything else on this list. For one, it’s a visual novel. And off the top, you think you’re playing a cutesy dating sim. But don’t be fooled: this is a fourth-wall-breaking psychological horror game. And it’s a really intense one at that. Doki Doki is not recommended for those easily disturbed. Those with depression and other mental illnesses should also be exceedingly careful when deciding to play this game.

But for those who are intrigued and think they can stomach it (seriously, give it thought)—there’s nothing else quite like Doki Doki Literature Club.

7. Resident Evil Village

Resident Evil Village is far from the only Resident Evil game that will grace this list. But aside from our #1 slot, Resident Evil Village is the only game on this list that is not a remake and was specifically made for the PS5’s generation of hardware. That alone is enough to pique anyone’s curiosity. But Village also happens to be a stellar game, widely considered among fans of the series to be a return to form and the best Resident Evil game since Resident Evil 4.

6. Dead Space Remake

Sure, you’ve heard of horror games in rickety old houses and cities devastated by zombie epidemics. But what about horror in space? Well, I have got the game for you—and one that is even considered a staple of the horror genre.

In the wonderful 2023 remaster of the classic game, you’ll play an engineer on a spaceship getting overtaken by monsters. As such, Dead Space is firmly in the survival horror camp. There’s also gore, jump scares, psychological horror, disturbing images, and more here. This one’s definitely scary.

5. Silent Hill 2 Remake

Silent Hill 2 is one of the best horror games ever made, so it’s easy to see why it’s on a list of the best scary games on the PS5. It’s a masterpiece of the genre. That being said, there was some concern ahead of Bloober Team’s 2024 remake. Fortunately, the concern washed over us all: Silent Hill 2‘s remake is largely a success that captures the terror and gripping emotional drama of the original game. It’s the kind of horror that will linger with you long after you roll credits. Also, and importantly: Pyramid Head.

4. Resident Evil 2

One of the great boons of the PS5 is that you have a huge wealth of scary Resident Evil games to choose from. Resident Evil 2 is widely regarded as one of the scariest entries in the long-running franchise, which should tell you something. It’s still rooted in the origins of the series when Capcom was focusing on survival horror instead of action sequences. As such, RE2 is a tense ride—the incredibly well-done 2022 remake even more so.

3. The Last of Us

You’ve certainly heard of The Last of Us by now, thanks to the stellar HBO live-action series adaptation. The game, you’ll be glad to know, is even better.

The Last of Us is almost less “survival horror” and more “survival dread.” It’s the kind of game where you kill humans and zombies alike, and the game makes sure you feel godawful about killing the humans. The slightly controversial but still stellar The Last of Us Part 2 will have humans wail in sadness if you shoot their dog. In short, this is a different kind of horror game, but a poignant one nonetheless.

2. Resident Evil 4 Remake

Resident Evil 4 is one of the classic horror games. It changed not only horror games but gaming as a whole. The remake Capcom released in 2023 did that legacy justice—and then some.

General consensus holds that Resident Evil 4 Remake isn’t as scary as Village or RE2, but it definitely still has its moments of damn good horror. But beyond that, RE4 is an absolutely incredible action game. And one that happens to have zombies at that.

1. Alan Wake 2

Alan Wake 2 essentially answers an age-old question: What would Twin Peaks be like if it were a video game and significantly scarier? Do not take Alan Wake 2‘s horror factor for granted. There are genuine jump scares in this game. Just walking around fills you with a sense of dread and foreboding.

But because of all that, Alan Wake 2 is a masterclass in horror. And with an engaging mystery to solve, incredible music, and a highly cinematic flair, it’s one of the best games available for the PS5, in any genre.

And those are the 10 best scary games for the PS5.

All of the games on this list are available to purchase on the PlayStation Store.

