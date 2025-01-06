Best Skill Tree in Jujutsu Infinite – Best Skills & Upgrades

Each skill tree in Jujutsu Infinite is filled with must-have nodes that you should focus on when spending your 420 stat points. I’ll outline the best ones for PVP and PVE with detailed explanations of why they’re so powerful. Here’s my guide on the best skill tree in Jujutsu Infinite.

Best Skill Tree Upgrades in Jujutsu Infinite

Below you’ll find a list of the best skill tree upgrades in Jujutsu Infinite for both PVP and PVE. They’re your must-have nodes from each skill tree that you want to go for first. Note that at max Level of 420, you will have enough points to grab two final skills from any skill tree. That said, not all final skills are worth going for depending on your build, which we’ll discuss below.

Best Technique Skills in Jujutsu Infinite

Here are the best nodes in the Technique skill tree. If you don’t see a skill from the tree here, it means it’s either too situational or weak. For example, Divergent First is okay but it’s a high investment of stats for first damage where I would rather use a Weapon or even a Technique scaling one like the Electric Staff. On a Technique build, you just want a few opening M1 hits to start a combo so you don’t care much about M1 damage.

Name Effect Explanation Cursed Reinforcement Gives you a 8% defense buff when activated. This is a highly useful and spamable defensive buff that doesn’t take up Innate slots but instead goes to your Skills keybinds. Take this on any build because it’s cheap to get. Chanting Grants you the ability to empower certain innate techniques similar to Black Flashes with M2 + Skill keybind. This is a must-have skill If you’re going for a full Technique damage build for farming PVE content or burst damage in PVP. Barrier Mastery (Final Skill) Your Domains last 30 seconds longer and you can use them while stunned. Unless you use Heavenly Restriction, you should get this item with any domain since it’s just a raw buff to your overall effectiveness. Simple Domain Summon a small AOE where Domain effects don’t work. (Only for PVP) A nice and quick defensive buff if you either lose a Domain clash or don’t have a Domain.

Best Strength Moves in Jujutsu Infinite

There are plenty of moves in Strength but below you’ll find the best ones. If I don’t mention a move it’s because the ones on the list are far superior. In general, Strength moves are best combined with a Weapon when its moves are on cooldown so you can grab your favorites from Strength after the ones below.

Name Effect Explanation Rush Mastery & Blitz Dash (Final Skill) Rush Mastery makes you instantly teleport behind your opponent with Rush, and Blitz Dash allows you to hold Dash for incredibly fast dashes. Grouping these because they are your must-have moves if you’re investing in Strength. They grant incredible mobility and I would even go as far as to pick them up on a Technique build as well. Flourish Strike A combo of strikes with a strong ending move. (Better for PVP) This is some of the highest DPS you can do in the Strength tree and I would always take it if you’re going for Strength-scaling damage. Rib Breaker Faster heavy attacks, they inflict a debuff causing the target to take more damage and ragdoll. An incredible buff to your Heavies and increases the speed of regular Black Flashes, too.

Best Focus Skills in Jujutsu Infinite

Focus is more of a support skill tree rather than a primary one. That said, there are some must-have skills here that you should take on any build. As for the final node The Sparks of Black, it’s not a must-have like the Technique and Strength ones, but more on that below.

Name Effect Explanation Focus Token Gives you up to 2 extra Focus Tokens. Get this immediately as it’s powerful on any build to give you extra flexibility with your Focus bar use. Lock In Permanently gain 25% more Focus from all sources. This is another must-have on most builds since Focus is directly tied to more damage via Black Flashes, Chants, and generating three BF Tokens for Maximum moves. The Sparks of Black (Final Skill) Gain new debuff Black Flash options. (Only for PVP) You want these mainly for the Teleport Starter to disable heals and Kick Finisher to steal lock techniques. That said, this can either be incredibly useful or okay at best so I would only grab it in PVP on higher ELO. Vampiric Black Flash Vampiric BF makes you heal by up to 3% HP when landing one. This is an excellent and highly build-flexibile alternative to Reverse Curse Technique for healing to sustain you in battle. Just note that it’s an expensive investment. Black Flash Proficiency Proficiency nodes boost your BF damage by up to 30%. (Only for Strength builds) This is only ever useful if you’re going for Strength damage to Black Flash Strength moves and weapon moves. Don’t grab it if you’re Chanting a lot because it’s too stat-expensive.

Best Health Skills in Jujutsu Infinite

Health is also a secondary consideration for a build behind Strength or Technique. That said, there are some powerful sustain healing moves here for PVP. Better yet, there’s an extra life skill here that should be considered. In addition to the ones below, the other skills like Focus Parries are decent and you should grab them if you want to invest a bit more in Health.

Name Effect Explanation Slow Reverse Cursed Technique/Vampiric Parry Slow RCT Allows you to slowly heal yourself up to 14% HP by dealing damage / Heals you up to 4% on successful parries Besides the Vampiric Black, these two are the best healing methods in Jujutsu Infinite mid-fight. Parries can heal you for a lot if you can land them consistently while SRCT is more of a background heal as you do damage. Arm Sacrifice Activate before a fight to revive on death with low HP. You won’t need this if you’re great at parries and dodging. That said, for players who are learning the combat system, this is an excellent way to make more mistakes and get a free revive. Burst RCT (Final) Heal in bursts of 15% HP in 2 seconds. Slow RCT Allows you to slowly heal yourself up to 14% HP by dealing damage / Heals you up to 4% on successful parries

And those are the best skill tree skills in Jujutsu Infinite. Check out our best armor items in Jujutsu Infinite for more guides.

