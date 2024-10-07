Best Sponsors in Spectre Divide, Ranked

Spectre Divide has taken the gaming world by storm. It has a unique blend of first-person shooting, strategy, and teamwork. In fact, much of your success hinges on one key element: your Sponsor. Sponsors are classes or loadouts, each granting you powerful abilities to turn the tide of battle. But which one should you pick? Let’s dive in and break down the best Sponsors in Spectre Divide.

At its core, Spectre Divide is a competitive tactical shooter, which means the choice of your Sponsor impacts the match significantly. Spectre Divide is still in its early days, so not all Sponsors are balanced perfectly. Some are just better than others from a competitive standpoint. So, this is ranking based on the value a Sponsor provides and their place in the meta in general.

8. Muu Robotics

Muu Robotics is in a terrible place in the meta right now, largely because of the existence of Bloom Technologies. Muu Robotics just feels like a worse version of Bloom, making it hard to pick in competitive matches. Not to say it’s completely unplayable, but in terms of pure value for the team, it just struggles.

Patches: Deploy a healing drone that buffs you and your allies.

Deploy a healing drone that buffs you and your allies. Dazzler: Explode a drone that obscures enemy vision, giving your team the upper hand.

Explode a drone that obscures enemy vision, giving your team the upper hand. Hyper Dome: Create a shield and Fast Recall Zone, giving your team the perfect cover for a push.

The only silver lining is that Muu Robotics excels in team play, making it a good choice for clutch support.

7. Ghostlink Collective

Ghostlink Collective is a fan-favorite thanks to its versatile abilities and high skill ceiling. Once you get your hands on it, you’ll see why it’s a favorite among new and veteran players alike. However, when it comes to the meta, it is still quite inferior. It is a good Sponsor with decent abilities and it’s quite fun to use, but these abilities are very situational. Most of the time, you won’t be able to pull any value out of them.

Deadzone: Throw out a large distortion field that blurs vision for everyone inside it.

Throw out a large distortion field that blurs vision for everyone inside it. Partition Wall: Create a wall that blocks the enemy’s line of sight for 8 seconds and blurs the vision of enemies who touch it.

Create a wall that blocks the enemy’s line of sight for 8 seconds and blurs the vision of enemies who touch it. Dupe: This ability lets you throw out a decoy of yourself, walking in a straight line and making noise to confuse enemies.

6. Vector Dynamics

Vector Dynamics is a bit of an oddball when it comes to Sponsors in Spectre Divide. It’s a great Sponsor if used with a specific strategy or play in mind but struggles otherwise. For instance, Dual Amp is a great ability for one-on-one fights but doesn’t bring any value to the team. On the other hand, Nano Sphere is mostly quite useless, as enemies can dodge it quite easily. The only use case is to flush enemies out of corners. Again, it’s a good Sponsor, but in terms of teamplay, it struggles.

Dual Amp: Gain a fire rate buff and teleport your spectre for maximum destruction.

Gain a fire rate buff and teleport your spectre for maximum destruction. Vector Wall: Deploy a slow-moving wall that blocks vision, perfect for zoning enemies.

Deploy a slow-moving wall that blocks vision, perfect for zoning enemies. Nano Sphere: Release a swarm of nanobots that deal heavy damage to anyone unlucky enough to get near. It bounces off of walls until it hits an enemy.

5. Umbra Reconnaissance

Umbra Reconnaissance is what you might call an aggressive recon Sponsor, allowing you to gather intelligence while also enabling you to get up close with the enemy. However, it has a skill curve and requires a few plays to fully understand how the abilities work. It is a solid all-around Sponsor that supports a variety of playstyles, whether aggressive or passive.

Recon Wing: Throw out a drone that sticks to surfaces and reveals enemies within range for a short time.

Throw out a drone that sticks to surfaces and reveals enemies within range for a short time. Pulsefinder: A scanner that pulses every 2 seconds, marking enemies and revealing their location.

A scanner that pulses every 2 seconds, marking enemies and revealing their location. Glare Burst: Deploy a drone that blinds enemies in its area, disrupting vision for 4 seconds.

4. Pinnacle International

Pinnacle International is all about going in guns blazing with abilities that feel familiar if you’ve played any other FPS games. It’s all about offence with a side of healing, making it a good choice for aggressive players who want to dive right into the action. The abilities are quite similar to those of other shooters; you have a grenade, a flash, and a heal. This makes it the perfect Sponsor for beginners.

Splinter Grenade: Who doesn’t like grenades that go boom and then boom again? This bad boy explodes into 8 smaller fragments, each dealing a sweet 40 damage.

Who doesn’t like grenades that go boom and then boom again? This bad boy explodes into 8 smaller fragments, each dealing a sweet 40 damage. Flash Grenade : It’s blinding, it’s disorienting and your enemies will hate you for it.

: It’s blinding, it’s disorienting and your enemies will hate you for it. Adrena-Link: Heal yourself while boosting your spectres’ vision and movement.

Pinnacle is the all-arounder you can rely on. It may not be the most creative, but it’s effective and gets the job done.

3. Ryker Industries

Ryker Industries is the ultimate recon and control Sponsor in Spectre Divide. It allows you to gather information with its dart and lock down sites with its other abilities. Since you can only take three Sponsors into a match where a recon role is a must, this is where Ryker shines.

Hull Mines : A proximity mine that deals minimal damage but is useful for revealing an enemy’s location.

: A proximity mine that deals minimal damage but is useful for revealing an enemy’s location. Arc Sentry : This deployable turret not only slows enemies but also alerts you to their presence.

: This deployable turret not only slows enemies but also alerts you to their presence. Wave Scan: A sonar spike that pings enemies for 3 seconds but can be destroyed easily.

2. Morrgen United

Morgen United is perfect for tactical players who like to play passively. Not to say the kit doesn’t support an aggressive playstyle, but it favors the other one more.

The reason Morrgen United is number two on this list is mostly because of the Smoke Shift ability. At first glance, it’s just a normal smoke; however, the ability to teleport your Spectre instantly inside it just makes it an S-tier ability. It just opens opportunities for a lot of creative plays.

For instance, throw the smoke on the bomb and go for a quick defuse, or maybe smoke and teleport for an aggressive play. Apart from this, the other abilities are solid for holding chokepoints, playing post-plant, and taking map control in general. Overall, a solid S-tier Sponsor.

Smoke Shift: Throw a smoke grenade to obscure vision. You can also teleport your spectre inside it instantly.

Throw a smoke grenade to obscure vision. You can also teleport your spectre inside it instantly. Meltdown: This grenade creates a patch of acid that burns anyone who steps in it. Not the most damaging ability, but great for stalling and making your opponents think twice before rushing in.

This grenade creates a patch of acid that burns anyone who steps in it. Not the most damaging ability, but great for stalling and making your opponents think twice before rushing in. Hidden Grasp: A trap that creates a slow zone. Perfect for keeping those pesky enemies at bay! This ability slows enemies who wander too close, revealing their positions.

1. Bloom Technologies

If you prefer a more laid-back approach (letting the chaos come to you), then Bloom Technologies is right up your alley. They’ve got abilities that scream defence, making them perfect for players who want the other team to come to them. That’s not all; its abilities can also be used aggressively, making it a solid all-rounder.

Bloom Technologies gives you time to learn the game’s mechanics while staying safe behind a literal wall of protection. Plus, it’s a great way to practice positioning and map control without feeling like a sitting duck. Compared to other Sponsors, Bloom is a jack of all trades.

Swarm Grenade: A smoke grenade to block vision and, as a bonus, it damages enemies who dare to pass through it.

A smoke grenade to block vision and, as a bonus, it damages enemies who dare to pass through it. Twin Mend: Heal an ally and their spectre, or heal yourself.

Heal an ally and their spectre, or heal yourself. Hex Barrier: A transparent deployable shield that you can see through so you can block bullets and keep an eye on flanking enemies.

That’s pretty much all you need to know about the Sponsors place in Spectre Divide’s competitive meta.

