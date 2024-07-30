Is Valorant Cross-Platform on PC, PS5, and Xbox? Answered

Valorant has been one of the most popular shooters on PC since it came out in 2020. Now, four years later, console players have a chance to get in on the action. But is Valorant cross-platform on PC, PS5, and Xbox?

Does Valorant Have Cross-Progression?

As PCs and consoles become more affordable, with lower entry points like the Steam Deck and Xbox Series S, more people are starting to live in multi-platform households. This has risen in tandem with the advent of cross-progression, a system that allows players to continue their progression within a game no matter what platform they play on. Thankfully, Valorant offers this popular quality-of-life feature.

If you’ve already invested time and money on Valorant over on PC, you won’t have to start over on console. A Riot account can be linked to every platform Valorant is available on, which allows for shared progression. If you don’t already have a Riot account, you’ll need one to play Valorant and access features such as cross-progression. These can be created on a web browser or from the game within the Valorant app.

Does Valorant Have Crossplay?

There aren’t many shooters like Valorant on console. The game takes more of a CS:GO-inspired approach to combat, with no ADS or sprint. Moving affects aiming greatly, and players are incentivized to plant their feet still for increased accuracy. In addition, headshots have very high damage multipliers. All these factors combine to make precise aiming far more important in Valorant than it is in other popular shooters like Call of Duty. As such, mouse and keyboard players would have a massive advantage. This has caused Riot Games not to include full crossplay.

Console players can matchmake together across PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, but PC players are in their own pool. While it is unfortunate to segment the community like this, it might be the best option to keep competition fair.

And that’s whether Valorant is cross-platform on PC, PS5, and Xbox.

Valorant is available now on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

