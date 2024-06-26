Best Tarisland Healer Class & Builds

Tarisland offers many opportunities to work together and tackle dungeons. And if you want to support your friends, here’s the best Tarisland healer class and build.

Which Class Is the Best Healer in Tarisland?

Of the three classes that offer healing capabilities, the best class will depend somewhat on your playstyle and mastery of the game. The order of effectiveness of Healer classes at this point in time is:

Bard Phantom Necro Priest

Phantom Necro offers the best single-target healing, but the Bard is generally considered the best healer class overall in Tarisland. Priests can also be useful healers, but they restore less health at once than the Bard.

The Phantom Necromancer can be a trickier class to master, and the Soul Healing specialization required to offer healing comes at the expense of many battle-ready powers. Thus, we recommend opting for a Bard build for most situations that require healing, especially as you’re learning the game. That said, if you really want to play a Priest, they’ll offer plenty in terms of party support as well.

How to Build a Bard Healer in Tarisland

Screenshot by The Escapist

While the Bard Solo specialization is the S-Tier approach for this class, the Harmony Bard is the best healer build in Tarisland. This specialization allows you to heal your allies while also reducing the damage they take.

You won’t gain access to it until you finish the first few story beats, but once you do, switch to the Harmony specialization to build your healer bard. You can use codes to get your Bard then even faster. Then, focus on building up the following talents.

Harmony Bard Talent What it Does Melody of Hope + Increases the healing effect of Hope Melody. Effect increases incrementally for following casts. Mutual Generation Increases healing from Hope Melody for allies under the Warm Current effect Torrent Increases direct healing from Warm Current effect. Repeated casts increase healing. In the Zone Increases healing from in the Zone & reduces cooldown period. Song of Life+ Increases healing from Song of Life & extends its duration.

When playing a Harmony Bard, you will be focused primarily on healing, losing much of your DPS potential in combat. This build is best when working in a group, supporting more heavy-hitting classes.

How to Build a Phantom Necro Healer in Tarisland

Screenshot by The Escapist

The Phantom Necro class in Tarisland can function as a healer if you choose the Soul Healing specialization. It’s important to note that this is the Phantom Necro’s second specialization option, so it won’t be unlocked until you reach a key point in the story.

When you choose the Soul Healing specialization for your Phantom Necro, you’ll gain access to a variety of healing-centered skills. Next, you’ll want to optimize the talents that can best support those skills. Here are the Talents we recommend prioritizing for the best healer build for your Phantom Necro in Tarisland.

Phantom Necro Talent What it Does Soul Herb + Increases the amount of HP restored with Soul Herb Renewal Grants an AoE heal effect to Soul Herb Beacon Reduces your MP cost & grants extra healing time for Soul Herb criticals Possession Ghost Resurrection restores a large amount of HP & MP Tainted Potential Boosts the effect of healing criticals on allies with Tainted Soul

When playing a Phantom Necro, your strength will be in single-target healing. But putting points into the Renewal Talent can help add some area-of-effect capabilities.

How to Build a Priest Healer in Tarisland

Screenshot by The Escapist

To function as a healer in Tarisland, Priests will need to take the Prayer Specialization. This unlocks restorative powers and powerful Holy shields. Like all healing classes in the game, you won’t be able to specialize in these skills until you complete the first few quests.

Once you can switch specializations, choose the Prayer spec for your Priest. Then, prioritize leveling up the following class talents to build the best healer Priest you can.

Prayer Priest Talent What it Does Light Wave + Increases base healing capability of Light Wave and offers burst heal upon expiring. Prayer + Increases base healing from Prayer. Offers chance of reduced Light Wave cooldown. Mighty Wing Critical heals have a chance to light up an additional Holy Wing. Divine Blessing heals are increased. Avatar of Light Increases critical chance while Light Wave is active. Chain Blessing After three prayers, healing increases by 10%

Priests may not be the most optimized healing class, but they do offer some solid support abilities. Those protective spells, combined with healing abilities, can help sway the outcome of a fight.

Tarisland is available now.

